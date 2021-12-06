Two 12South commercial properties — one with the building accommodating Madewell and Marine Layer and the other offering a structure once home to Fork’s Drum Closet — have been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
The properties offer addresses of 2701 and 2705 12th Ave. S. and three buildings (the third in which operates Pure Sweat Sauna Studio) with six tenants total.
Corner Partnership, a local entity that has undertaken various local developments including The Gulch site of W Hotel, and various silent investors own the two properties via Twelve South Partners LLC. In 2018, the LLC acquired the properties via two quitclaim deed deals for which records show no dollar amount, according to Metro records (read more here). The purchase price for the pair was $7 million, according to a source who asked to go unnamed.
Corner Partnership comprises co-founding partners Mark Bloom and Larry Papel, and Elaina Scott (the wife of the late Ronnie Scott, also a Corner Partnership co-founding partner). The partners could not be reached for comment.
The owners have enlisted Blaise Bennett, associate director with Chicago-based Stan Johnson Company, to handle the marketing and sale of the properties.
Marketing materials note the three buildings offer a collective 13,736 square feet. Other tenants include Stoney Clover Lane, Hearts Café and Central Parking. A seventh tenant has been secured.
The tenants have between three and 10 years remaining on their respective leases, according to the marketing materials.
