A 12South commercial building home to boutique retailer Judith Bright Jewelry has sold for $2,925,000.
Opened in 1948 as a residence, the 1,176-square-foot building sits on a 0.16-acre site at 2307 12th Ave. S.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
A 12South commercial building home to boutique retailer Judith Bright Jewelry has sold for $2,925,000.
Opened in 1948 as a residence, the 1,176-square-foot building sits on a 0.16-acre site at 2307 12th Ave. S.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is an LLC that includes Judith Bright.
The seller was a trust, with a related entity having paid $87,000 for it in 1999.
A separate Davidson County Register of Deeds document notes Bright landed a loan, valued at $2.34 million, from Studio Bank.
Judith Bright Jewelry offers custom, handmade jewelry. Having opened her 12South store about 10 years ago, Bright also operates a studio in The Factory at Franklin.
Rob Lowe, executive managing director and partner with the local office of Dallas-based Stream Realty Partners, and colleague Maddison Sickels represented the sellers.
The Post was unable to determine if Bright had a broker.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.