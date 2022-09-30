A hotel is being eyed for an East Nashville property located next to Eastside Heights Apartments and near Saint Ann’s Episcopal Church.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Commission, the 11-story hotel will offer structured parking with 117 spaces and sit on a 0.80-acre site located at 408 Woodland St. near the city’s inner-interstate loop.
The document notes the hotel building will offer 260 rooms and some ground-level retail space.
Indianapolis-based Sun Development & Management Corp. is seeking to buy the 0.8-acre site and reinvent it with a hotel. The company is developing a Rutledge Hill site with boutique hotel Printing House (read here).
“The growth of Nashville’s economy, tourism demand and ability to attract conventions depends on more hotel rooms of all types," Bharat Patel, Sun (stylized as "SUN") chairman and CEO, emailed the Post. "We’re incredibly excited to join the East Bank’s development and help it meet its much needed mid-range extended stay and overnight demand while providing its first rooftop and ballroom amenity for existing East Bank residents and the community.”
Patel declined to say when the company plans to close on the purchase of the property. Sun has enlisted Andrew Maxwell, a senior vice president with the local office of Orlando-based Foundry Commercial, to facilitate the acquisition.
The property has been owned by members of the Allinder family since at least 1956, according to Metro records.
A specific plan rezoning to allow for hotel usage is being sought. If the project materializes, the hotel building would likely be the tallest structure in lower East Nashville.
The effort comes after the owners offered the property, which is located within a federally designated opportunity zone, for sale in November 2021 for an undisclosed asking price (read here).
Choice Water Heaters and Allinder Plumbing operate from a nondescript metal building that covers a small portion of the site.
Relatedly, the owners are listing for sale adjacent property at 407 and 409 Russell St. (Read more here.)
The owners have enlisted Lance Bloom, senior vice president with Colliers Nashville, to handle the marketing and sale of the properties.