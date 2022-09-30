A hotel is being eyed for an East Nashville property located next to Eastside Heights Apartments and near Saint Ann’s Episcopal Church.

According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Commission, the 11-story hotel will offer structured parking with 117 spaces and sit on a 0.80-acre site located at 408 Woodland St. near the city’s inner-interstate loop.

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.