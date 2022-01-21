A New York-based investment firm that in 2021 was SmileDirectClub’s largest institutional shareholder has dumped the remainder of its holdings in the Nashville-based dental company.
Clayton Dubilier & Rice was the lead investor in a 2018 $380 million pre-initial public offering funding round for SmileDirect. At the end of 2020, the firm sold more than half its stake in the company.
The latest sale was finalized on Dec. 31 and reported to federal regulators on Thursday.
In February 2021, Clayton Dubilier & Rice reported owning nearly 12 million shares — more than 10 percent of the company.
SmileDirect shares (Ticker: SDC) were trading around $2 on Friday, the lowest point since the company's 2019 IPO.
SmileDirectClub declined to comment. Clayton Dubilier & Rice did not respond to a request for comment.
