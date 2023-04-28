Tractor Supply has announced quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share, missing the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.69 per share.
According to a release, this compares to earnings of $1.65 per share from the mark of a year ago. The quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.37 percent.
A quarter ago, it was expected that the Brentwood farm and lifestyle retailer would post earnings of $2.34 per share when it actually produced earnings of $2.43, delivering a surprise of 3.85 percent.
Over the last four quarters, Tractor Supply has surpassed consensus EPS estimates two times.
In addition, Tractor Supply posted revenues of $3.3 billion for Q1, missing the Zacks consensus estimate by 0.08 percent. This compares to year-ago revenues of $3.02 billion. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates two times over the last four quarters.
Tractor Supply shares have added about 8.1 percent of value since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 5.6 percent.
AllianceBernstein sees organic Q1 growth despite banking sector's ‘tumultuous’ March
AllianceBernstein has reported financial and operating results for first quarter, with net inflows of $0.8 billion, compared to net outflows of $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and net inflows of $11.4 billion in the prior year’s first quarter.
According to a release, institutional channel Q1 net outflows were $2.7 billion compared to net inflows of $1.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.
AB institutional gross sales of $3 billion decreased sequentially from $12.6 billion, reflecting a $6.4 billion custom target date sale in the fourth quarter of 2022. The pipeline of awarded but unfunded institutional mandates remained relatively flat at $13.1 billion for the quarter, compared to $13.2 billion at the end of Q4 2022.
Retail channel first quarter net inflows of $1.6 billion compared to net outflows of $3.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Retail gross sales of $16.8 billion increased sequentially from $14.2 billion.
AB private wealth channel first quarter net inflows of $1.9 billion compared to net outflows of $0.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Private Wealth gross sales of $5.8 billion increased sequentially from $4.1 billion.
"AB grew organically in the first quarter, despite a tumultuous March in the banking sector," Seth Bernstein, AllianceBernstein president and CEO, said in the release. "Net inflows were $0.8 billion, as investors embraced fixed income across our private wealth and retail channels. Taxable bonds, municipals and money markets drove our growth. Our institutional pipeline remained healthy at $13.1 billion, comprised of two-thirds private alternatives.
“Investment performance improved in fixed income and remained strong versus peers in equities,” Bernstein added. “Reflecting lower year-over-year asset prices, adjusted operating income declined by 21 percent and adjusted earnings per unit and distributions to unitholders declined by 27 percent."
InsBank CEO: Quarterly results ‘in line’ with expectations
Nashville bank holding company InsCorp Inc. has reported a first quarter net profit of $2.05 million, or $0.71 per share.
According a release, and compared to the marks of the same quarter of the prior year, net interest income grew $1,047,000, while operating expenses increased $143,000.
Operating income before taxes and non-recurring items was $2,614,000, versus $1,740,000 for Q1 2022.
While net interest margin of 3.44 percent was greater than the 3.06 percent of the same period from the prior year, margin declined 30 basis points on a sequential quarter basis.
For the quarter, loans grew $12.8 million, or 7.8 percent, on an annualized basis, while all forms of funding increased $32 million.
“Against the backdrop of unprecedented Fed rate increases over the past 12 months, our results were in line with our expectations for the early part of the year," Jim Rieniets, InsBank (stylized as “INSBANK”) president and CEO, said in the release. "Despite the headwind of higher funding costs, loan growth and efficient operations helped enable a 13.5 percent return on equity for the quarter, which is consistent with our long-term strategic objectives.”
Cat Financial reports Q1 revenues rise
Cat Financial has reported first quarter revenues of $768 million, an increase of $116 million, or 18 percent, compared with $652 million in the first quarter of 2022.
According to a release, Q1 profit was $149 million, an increase of $6 million, or 4 percent, compared with $143 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in revenues was primarily due to a $123 million favorable impact from higher average financing rates.
First-quarter profit before income taxes was $204 million, an increase of $11 million, or 6 percent, compared with $193 million in Q1 2022. The increase was mainly due to a $20 million increase in net yield on average earning assets and an $18 million favorable impact from a lower provision for credit losses.
The favorable impacts were partially offset by a $13 million unfavorable impact from currency exchange losses and a $9 million unfavorable impact from mark-to-market adjustments on derivative contracts.
The provision for income taxes reflected an estimated annual tax rate of 26 percent in Q1, compared with 25 percent in the first quarter of 2022. During the period, retail new business volume was $2.46 billion, a decrease of $315 million, or 11 percent, compared with $2.78 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by lower volume in North America and Asia/Pacific, partially offset by increases in power finance and mining.
"Cat Financial delivered strong results driven by a continued focus on the execution of our strategy and strong portfolio health,” Dave Walton, Cat Financial president and senior vice president with responsibility for the Financial Products Division of Caterpillar Inc., said in the release.
Southern Festival of Books announces new location
The Southern Festival of Books will celebrate its 35th anniversary October 20-22, with a move to Bicentennial Mall, Tennessee State Museum and Tennessee State Library.
According to a release from festival producer Humanities Tennessee, the annual event will feature appearances by roughly 150 authors.
The Southern Festival of Books will be open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, for panel sessions, discussions and readings from multiple genres including fiction and nonfiction, young adult literature, poetry, science fiction and mystery.
For the first time in the festival’s history, Friday, Oct. 20, will be a designated Student Day, welcoming 1,000 students from Davidson County schools for author meet-and-greets, book giveaways and educational programming.
Featured festival books will be available for purchase and can be signed by authors throughout the weekend. Parnassus Books is the festival bookseller.
Authors in the Round Dinner, co-chaired by Laura Smith and LoLita Toney, will be held on Friday, Oct. 20, at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Authors in the Round, which allows guests to dine alongside 40 regionally and nationally known authors, is the festival’s signature fundraiser, ensuring that Humanities Tennessee can present the annual festival free of charge.
“Our 2022 festival, which marked our return to an in-person event after nearly three years, was more successful than we could’ve imagined,” Tim Henderson, Humanities Tennessee executive director, said in the release.
“We have much to celebrate this year, and we are thrilled to mark these momentous milestones at a new location. Bicentennial Mall, the Tennessee State Museum, and the Tennessee State Library will be the perfect backdrop for another exciting year of celebrating the written word in Tennessee.”
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.