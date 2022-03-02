Nashville-based Cryoport has announced financial results for the three months and year ended Dec. 31, with the life sciences company having seen revenues increase 183 percent year over year.
According to a release, 2021 revenue was $222.6 million, up from the roughly $78.69 million mark of 2020. For the quarter, Cryoport saw revenue increase to $56.4 million from $48.3 million from the same period in 2020.
The company closed 2021 with $629 million in cash, its strongest such year ever for that metric.
Jerrell Shelton, Cryoport CEO, said the revenue increases were fueled by “strong performance by MVE Biological Solutions and CRYOPDP as well as significant organic revenue growth of 40 percent from Cryoport Systems and CRYOGENE.”
Cryoport bill itself as providing solutions related to the temperature-controlled supply chain industry.
NTC board welcomes 11 newcomers
The Greater Nashville Technology Council (NTC) has added the following 11 individuals to its board:
· Amy Harris, Program Director, MTSU
· Lindsey Morgan, Managing Director, Vaco
· Meg Chamblee, EVP, UDig
· Kate O’Neil, Co-Founder, Teaming
· James Lakes, SVP of Sales, Salesforce
· Rod McDaniel, CEO, S3
· Keith Durbin, CIO, Nashville Metro
· Charlie Apigian, ED, Belmont Data Collaborative
· Chris Cochran, CEO, Freightwise
· Noreen Cohen-White, Technology Managing Director, Deloitte
· Aunshuman Ghosh, Director of IT – Customer Experience, Nissan
In addition, the 2022 Executive Committee members are as follows:
· President and CEO – Brian Moyer, President & CEO, Greater Nashville Technology Council
· Chair – Chris Bayham, COO, Xsolis
· Chair-Elect – Casey Santos, CIO, Asurion
· Past Chair – Amy Henderson, President & COO, Nashville Software School
· Secretary/Governance Committee Chair – Steve Wood, Co-chair, Business Tech Practice and CISO, Baker Donelson
· Finance Chair – Gina Pruitt, Member, Kraft CPA
· Ambassadors Committee Chair – Aaron Montlary, Director of Clinical Development & Innovation, HCA ITG
· Membership Committee Chair – Beth Hoeg, COO, Trinisys
· Education Committee Chair – Chad Wasserman, VP of Infrastructure Services & Operations, HCA Healthcare
· Communications Committee Chair – John Farkas, CEO, Golden Spiral
· Nominations Committee Chair – Karl Sprules, Global Head of Technology & Operations, AllianceBernstein
· Advocacy Committee Chair – Silas Deane, CEO, Vend Engine
· DEI Committee Chair – Stephanie Dedmon, CIO, State of Tennessee
“We are very pleased to welcome to the board such a distinguished group of leaders from the technology community in Middle Tennessee,” Chair Chris Bayham said in the release. “2022 promises to be an important year for our region’s tech sector, and we look forward to working with the board to make the most of new opportunities and further establish Nashville as an important emerging tech center.”
Convention Center Authority adds three to board
The Convention Center Authority has announced the addition of three board members: Tracy Hardin, Dee Patel and Betsy Wills.
Hardin is managing partner with Don Hardin Group, a construction consulting and project management firm. Patel is managing director with The Hermitage Hotel. Wills is director of branding and marketing with Diversified Trust, an investment service firm.
The new board members will fill the roles vacated by outgoing board members Marty Dickens, Irwin Fisher and Austin Brown.
The Convention Center Authority was created to oversee the development and operation of the Music City Center.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.