Franklin-based Acadia Healthcare has inked a joint venture with a 3,200-bed health system in Florida.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Via the partnership, Orlando Health will expand inpatient and outpatient programs and develop new psychiatric strategies for the health system, according to a press release.
Acadia will also assume management responsibilities for the behavioral health program at Orlando Health's South Seminole Hospital.
Headquartered in Orlando, the nonprofit health system employs nearly 4,500 physicians across 16 hospitals, an inpatient behavioral health facility, emergency departments, rehab centers and outpatient specialty facilities.
"Acadia is proud to be partnering with Orlando Health to provide critical services to individuals and families in Orlando and the surrounding communities," Debbie Osteen, retiring CEO of Acadia Healthcare, said in the release. "This joint venture expands our acute service line into Orlando, one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S.”
The venture marks Acadia’s 14th partnership, Osteen said. The behavioral health giant began pursuing joint ventures with nonprofits to boost its growth in 2014 under the direction of Joey Jacobs.
