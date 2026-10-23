AkzoNobel Nashville plant to cease operations Dutch paint-making giant’s locally based North American headquarters office will continue doing business William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Oct 23, 2026 Oct 23, 2026 Updated 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Dutch paint maker AkzoNobel will cease operations of its Nashville powder coatings plant by year’s end.The move will result in the termination of 76 jobs, according to a Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development document. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 A=2?E :D =@42E65 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]8@@8=6]4@>^>2AD^A=246^a_ZrF=G6CEZ$E[Z}2D9G:==6[Z%}Zbfa`_^obe]`becggb[\ge]fe`_hc[b`bc>^52E2lPb>`P`6bPc>ePb>dP`D_Iggecee_hdege54a`i_I7f`4g4h42337c2_7Pg>aPb5be]`bfdefhPc5\ge]fdedda`P`eDTau8Tau``H9E4EC<4n6?ECJlEEFU2>Aj806Alt8@J|sxa|%pJ|rcHxz)|s$@p$pu"pHTbsTbsQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qma_ rF=G6CE $E]k^2m @? E96 4:EJ’D D@FE9 D:56]k^AmkAmp<K@}@36= @A6C2E6D :ED }@CE9 p>6C:42? 9625BF2CE6CD :? }2D9G:==6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]8@@8=6]4@>^>2AD^A=246^dbdZ|2CC:@EEZsC[Z}2D9G:==6[Z%}Zbfa`c^obe]`d_ha_h[\ge]eh`dhcc[ffc>^52E2lPb>aP`6bPc3`Pc>ePb>dP`D_Iggecehb5fc7ddbf`i_I57`_dh`2724c_`b6Pg>aPb5be]`d_h`eePc5\ge]egh_`c`P`eDTau8Tau``?c>JaC0<n6?ECJlEEFU2>Aj806Alt8@J|sxa|%pJ|rcHxz)|s$@p$pu"pHTbsTbsQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmdbd |2CC:@EE sC:G6k^2m] %96 :?E6C?2E:@?2= 9625BF2CE6CD @7 E96 >2?F724EFC:?8 8:2?E 2C6 =@42E65 :? p>DE6C52>]k^AmkAmp<K@}@36= A@H56C 4@2E:?8D >2?F724EFC:?8 D:E6D :? #625:?8[ !6??DJ=G2?:2j (2CD2H[ x?5:2?2j 2?5 |@?E6CC6J[ |6I:4@[ H:== 2DDF>6 E96 H@C< E92E C6DF=ED 7C@> E96 }2D9G:==6 A=2?E 4=@D:?8[ (z#} C6A@CED]k^AmkAm%96 4@>A2?J’D }@CE9 p>6C:42 @A6C2E:@?D :?4=F56 b[a__ 6>A=@J66D H@C<:?8 2E >@C6 E92? b_ >2?F724EFC:?8 D:E6D[ E649?@=@8J =23D 2?5 3FD:?6DD @77:46D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ :ED H63D:E6] pAAC@I:>2E6=J ``d }2D9G:==6\2C62 6>A=@J66D H:== 4@?E:?F6 E@ H@C< :? D2=6D[ >2C<6E:?8 2?5 7:?2?46[ (z#} C6A@CED]k^AmkAmx? a_ad[ p<K@}@36= 2??@F?465 A=2?D E@ >6C86 H:E9 !9:=256=A9:2\32D65 pI2=E2 r@2E:?8 $JDE6>D :? 2? 2==\DE@4< EC2?D24E:@?[ H:E9 D92C69@=56CD 92G:?8 2AAC@G65 E96 562= :? pF8FDE] %96 >6C86C :D 6IA64E65 E@ 36 7:?2=:K65 3J 62C=J a_af]k^AmkAm%C24:?8 :ED C@@ED E@ `fha 2?5 24E:G6 :? >@C6 E92? `d_ 4@F?EC:6D[ p<K@}@36= 6>A=@JD 23@FE bc[d__ :?5:G:5F2=D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 4@>A2?J H63D:E6]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Akzonobel Nashville, Tennessee Plant William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending West Nashville athletics facility sells for $7.8M Tennessee Supreme Court denies private equity ownership of law firms General Jackson Showboat to cease operations Fort Negley Park construction gets underway Report notes Boring construction could cause sinkholes