The New York Mets’ loss will presumably be another team’s gain in the 2022 MLB Draft.
New York, which drafted former Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker No. 10 overall in the 2021 draft, failed to reach a deal with the ex-Commodores’ ace due to injury concerns over his pitching arm.
Rocker is reportedly going back and forth between Knoxville and California as he prepares for the ’22 Draft, according to Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin, and the 22-year-old righty could pitch in the independent leagues to help elevate his draft stock.
"Based on my conversations with him, [Rocker] could be playing a little bit of baseball this year but it would be in an independent league, but I'm still not sure about that," Corbin said on Wednesday.
"Those are the things that he's doing with his advisement. But he's doing well, he looks great, he looks as great as he's ever looked in my opinion over the last four years, he's working out very well and he's very much on course to be very healthy and be pitching at some point. ... Unfortunate situation, but he's made the best of it."
Rocker and the Mets reportedly agreed to a $6 million contract pending a physical the day after he was drafted. However, that deal was never signed as then-acting Mets General Manager Zack Scott said letting Rocker walk was “not the outcome” he’d hoped for.
The Mets claimed that after having Rocker evaluated, they determined there was too much risk in the 6-foot-5 pitcher’s health to invest in him, opting to take the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 draft instead.
Rocker has since left the Vanderbilt baseball program, electing to spend the year preparing for the 2022 draft. Former Tennessee Vols pitcher Luke Hochevar did something similar after getting drafted 40th overall in 2005. He did not sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, played independent ball the following year, and was drafted No. 1 overall by the Kansas City Royals in 2006. Several draft experts project Rocker to go anywhere from Picks 15-31.
Rocker had a decorated Vanderbilt career, finishing with a 28-10 record, a 2.89 ERA and 321 strikeouts in 236.2 innings. He was an All-SEC first team selection while leading the NCAA in wins (14) and tying Jack Leiter for the NCAA lead in strikeouts (179). Rocker is just the second player since 1988 to lead the NCAA in both wins and strikeouts.
