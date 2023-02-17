The Vanderbilt baseball team opens its season Friday in the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas, and it’s now known who will start the first two games for the Commodores.
Sophomore Carter Holton gets the opening day nod against TCU at 3 p.m. at Globe Life Field, followed by junior Hunter Owen in Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State at 11 a.m.
Holton, a 5-foot-11 lefty, went 8-4 last season with a 3.14 ERA and 97 strikeouts across 80.1 innings in 15 starts. He was a unanimous Freshman All-American as well as a Freshman All-SEC selection.
The Horned Frogs, who went 38-22 last year before being knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by Texas A&M in the College Station Regional Championship game, will counter with junior righty Ryan Vanderhei. He went 5-6 with a 6.46 ERA, 83 strikeouts and 43 walks in 14 starts at Kansas.
Owen, a 6-foot-6, 261-pound lefty, appeared in just eight games last year, compiling a 2-1 record with a 4.05 ERA, 38 strikeouts and 15 walks in 26.2 innings pitched. Seven of his eight appearances were in relief.
The Cowboys, who went 42-22 last season before coming up short against Arkansas in the championship game of the Stillwater Regional, will start freshman Brennan Phillips.
The 6-foot-1 lefty was a prep All-American at Owasso High School, leading his team to a Class 6A state title his senior season. Phillips was also named to the USA Baseball 18U National Team in 2021.
The Commodores have not named a starter for Sunday’s game against Texas at 10:30 a.m.
