After losing three commitments in the last two weeks, Vanderbilt got a bit of good news from the recruiting trail over the weekend.
Receiver Jayden McGowan announced via Twitter that he committed to the Commodores over offers from Army, Harvard, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State and Navy, among others.
Although he doesn't have an official rating in the 247Sports composite rankings, 247Sports lists McGowan as a three-star prospect and the No. 32-ranked player in South Carolina. He’s just the second receiver in Vandy’s 2022 class, joining fellow three-star wideout K.D. Hutchinson.
The Commodores have the 37th-best recruiting class in the country for 2022 and the No. 12 class in the SEC.
“I liked the academic side a lot,” McGowan told 247Sports. “It's the Harvard of the South. I'm going to a Power Five school with great academics, medical school — I want to be a biology major — and I just loved the coaches. It was all really genuine. They showed me a lot of interest."
McGowan projects to play in the slot, a position he starred in at Laurens District 55 in South Carolina. Although he’s a bit on the smaller side — he’s just 5-foot-9 and weights 170 pounds — his 4.35 40-yard dash time should make him tough to defend over the middle of the field.
His speed also caught the attention of Vanderbilt coaches during a summer workout, so much so that they had him work through some running back drills.
(2) comments
1700 pounds seems a little heavy for someone "on the smaller side".
Touché — and fixed. Thanks
