The Vanderbilt women’s basketball team just can’t catch a break.
A little over a month after senior forward Jordyn Cambridge announced she would miss the 2022-23 season after suffering an Achilles injury over the summer, the Commodores got the news that they’d be without another key player.
Iyana Moore, a Murfreesboro native and Blackman High School alum, announced over the weekend that she too would miss the upcoming season after tearing an ACL.
“I had so many goals I was planning to achieve with our team this season,” Moore said in a social media post. “Those will be on hold for a little while, and I know that patience is a virtue. It may take me a little longer to accomplish what I know I can accomplish with this program, but I have always persevered through life’s adversities. And this will be no different.
“I will be there cheering for my sisters all season long, every step of the way. The only way to go is forward.”
Moore was Vanderbilt’s second-leading scorer last season, averaging 12.7 points per game. She played 32.5 minutes per game, led the team in 3-point shooting (38.2 percent) and free-throw shooting (80.2 percent), was second in assists (89) and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.
The sophomore guard ranked among the SEC’s best in several categories including made 3-pointers (3rd), scoring (12th), 3-point field goal percentage (13th), steals per game (15th) and assists (16th). She also set a Vanderbilt record for 3-pointers made in a game with nine against Alabama on Dec. 28.
Without Moore and Cambridge, Vanderbilt will now rely on sophomore forward Sacha Washington (7.6 points, 6.6 rebounds per game) plus transfers Ciaja Harbison from Saint Louis and Marnelle Garraud from Boston College.
Vanderbilt opens the season on Nov. 7 at Western Kentucky.
