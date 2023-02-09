A little over three months after unveiling initial renderings of its design, Vanderbilt University broke ground Wednesday on the school’s new basketball operations facility.
The 90,000-square-foot four-story venue, which is part of the $300 million Vandy United facilities initiative, is located near the north end zone of FirstBank Stadium and will house the men’s and women’s basketball programs in addition to newly renovated locker rooms at Memorial Gymnasium, two new practice gyms and new premium hospitality areas and student-athlete facilities.
“Today, by the very act of turning the earth, we turn a page in the Vandy United story,” Vanderbilt AD Candice Lee said. “Today isn’t the final chapter. Not by a long shot. But it is a new chapter, as the first of Vandy United’s cornerstone projects moves from draft board to building site.”
The basketball operations center will feature premium viewing areas on the terrace and balconies of the building’s upper level, and it will connect Memorial Gym to the north end zone of FirstBank Stadium, providing game-day viewing for both venues.
In addition to the practice courts, the building will feature coaching offices for both basketball teams, student-athlete locker rooms and lounge areas, a weight room, an athletic training room, a new video board, a nutrition area and an equipment space.
The project is expected to be completed by the start of the 2024 football season.
“Today is a celebration of — and the product of — the teamwork that is in Vanderbilt’s DNA,” Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier said. “Our university was founded on the principle of unity. Now, on the eve of our Sesquicentennial, we are driven more than ever by the idea that, together, we can accomplish anything.”
Vanderbilt also announced construction will soon begin on the south endzone project, which will see the addition of more premium seating at FirstBank Stadium spanning 130,000-square feet and multiple floors.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_