There’s just something about those Vanderbilt-Louisville baseball games.
It took visiting Vanderbilt 12 innings and nine pitchers on Tuesday, but the fifth-ranked Commodores eventually emerged victorious in another classic “Battle of the Barrel” contest at Jim Patterson Stadium.
Vanderbilt scored four times in the top of the 12th inning to down Louisville 12-8, capturing the latest memorable meeting between the inter-conference rivals — who have been scheduled to play one another every year since 2008. (The 2020 game was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.)
Louisville had won the last two games in the series, beating Vanderbilt 1-0 in 2022 and 7-2 in 2021. The Commodores beat the Cardinals three times in 2019, once during the regular season and twice in the College World Series en route to a national title.
The extra-inning win was another step in the right direction for the Commodores (35-13), who are battling for a national seed and the right to host a super regional in the NCAA Tournament.
Center fielder Enrique Bradford struck the game-winning blow for Vanderbilt, grounding a bases-loaded single into right field that scored Matthew Polk and Jonathan Vastine to give Vanderbilt a 10-8 lead in the top of the 12th.
The Commodores added two insurance runs on a passed ball and a groundout.
Third baseman Davis Diaz was the big offensive producer for Vanderbilt, totaling two hits — including a two-run home run — and driving in four runs.
Freshman David Horn (2-0) earned the win for the Commodores, allowing one hit, striking out three and walking three over the game’s final three innings. He was the only Vanderbilt pitcher to throw more than two innings, as Commodores coach Tim Corbin tried to keep his staff rested for a critical Southeastern Conference series at No. 7 Florida this weekend.
Vanderbilt trailed 2-0, 4-2 and 7-4 but scored a combined four runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.