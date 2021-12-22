First, Vanderbilt was ranked the No. 2 team in the Collegiate Baseball preseason rankings, then the Commodores placed four players on the publication’s preseason All-America team.
Outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr., infielder Carter Young, utility player Dominic Keegan and pitcher Nick Maldonado were all named second team selections on Tuesday. Vandy tied LSU for the most All-Americans from the SEC with four.
The SEC Freshman of the Year last season, Bradfield Jr. burst onto the scene ranking second on the team with a .336 batting average and an NCAA-leading 47 stolen bases. He started 67 games for the Commodores, racking up 82 hits, 60 runs scored, 38 RBIs and one home run.
Bradfield Jr. capped off his memorable freshman season with a consensus first team All-America selection and he became just the fourth Commodore ever to be named to the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I Gold Glove Team; his .992 fielding percentage ranked second on the Commodores.
Young earned All-SEC Newcomer honors last year after hitting .252 with a team-leading 16 home runs and 52 RBIs in 61 games. He scored 47 runs and belted 60 hits, 15 doubles and five triples. He’s the No. 25-ranked player on D1Baseball’s Top 100 2022 MLB Draft Prospects list.
Keegan spurned the New York Yankees, who drafted him in the 19th round of the MLB Draft in July, to return to Vanderbilt in 2022. He led the ‘Dores with a .345 batting average last year and posted team highs in doubles (17), RBIs (57) and total bases (148) and had the second-most home runs (15), runs (56) and hits (80). He’s the No. 66-ranked player on D1Baseball’s Top 100 2022 MLB Draft Prospects list.
Maldonado tied Luke Murphy with nine saves last year and will likely step into the closer role for VU in 2022. He struck out 59 hitters in 50.2 innings with a 2.31 ERA last season. He’s the No. 74-ranked player on D1Baseball’s Top 100 2022 MLB Draft Prospects list.
