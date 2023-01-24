Nearly two months after announcing his intention to transfer from Vanderbilt, it’s now known where former Commodores quarterback Mike Wright will play in 2023.
Wright, a three-star QB transfer, announced via Twitter that he was staying in the SEC and heading to rival Mississippi State on Sunday.
“Where is Mike going to school?”-everybody#HailState pic.twitter.com/9BZTrmRnC3— ⁵Mike Wright₅ (@mike5wright) January 22, 2023
Starting six of the 10 games he played in this season, Wright passed for 974 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 539 yards and five more scores. He helped lead Vanderbilt to four of its five wins, including back-to-back victories over SEC rivals Kentucky and Florida — Vanderbilt’s first two SEC wins since 2019.
In three seasons with the ‘Dores, Wright accumulated 2,067 yards passing, 905 yards rushing and 28 total touchdowns.
Mississippi State had three QBs transfer out of the program last month — Daniel Greek, Sawyer Robertson and Braedyn Locke — leaving just rising senior Will Rogers and true freshman and Ravenwood alum Chris Parson as the two signal callers on the roster.
Rogers was the Bulldogs’ leading passer in 2022, completing 415 of 610 passes for 3,974 yards and 35 touchdowns.
Parson, a four-star QB and the No. 16 player in Tennessee according to the 247Sports composite rankings, committed to Mississippi State in mid-August after decommitting from Florida State the previous month.
With Wright gone, Vanderbilt is down to four quarterbacks heading into next season — A.J. Swann, Ken Seals, Drew Dickey and Walter Taylor.
Swann was the starter for much of 2022, throwing for 1,274 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interception in nine games. Seals was VU’s starting quarterback in 2020 and 2021. He’s thrown for 3,109 yards, 17 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in his Commodore career.
