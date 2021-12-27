The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team went unbeaten at the 2021 Diamond Head Classic last week.
However, that unblemished record doesn’t include a win in the championship game, which was canceled an hour before tipoff due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols with the Stanford men’s basketball team.
The Commodores (8-4) began the tournament with a 68-54 win over Hawai’i (4-4) on Wednesday, followed by a 69-67 win over BYU (10-3) the following day. They were scheduled to play the Cardinal on Christmas day in the tournament final before the contest was called off.
Against Hawai’i, Scotty Pippen Jr. had a team-high 21 points and added four steals and three rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field and hitting 5 of 6 free throws. Shane Dezonie chipped in 10 points, Quentin Millora-Brown added nine points and a team-high nine rebounds, and Jordan Wright totaled six points.
In the upset win over BYU, Pippen Jr. again led the ‘Dores with 23 points, while Myles Stute added 14 and Wright chipped in 12. Millora-Brown had a team-high 10 rebounds and Stute added seven.
“[We] played against a really good team; a team that was ranked in the top 10 this year [in RPI],” Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said after beating BYU. “We came out and we got the job done. So proud of our guys, how they competed. Obviously, Scotty was great coming down the stretch. But Rodney (Chatman) with his poise [and] Jordan got it going a little bit to start the second half.
“We made a concerted effort to try to get him going, and he responded. But I thought Quentin (Millora-Brown) was unbelievable — taking charges, getting rebounds, and none bigger than the one that he got there at the end."
Vanderbilt has a break in its schedule before resuming play on Jan. 4 against Arkansas to kick off SEC play.
“Hopefully this is something that can propel us going forward — on a big stage, to be able to get a win [over BYU],” Stackhouse added.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.