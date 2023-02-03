USA Today released its 2023 preseason baseball poll on Thursday with Tennessee and Vanderbilt both falling in the top 10.
The Volunteers occupied the No. 2 spot—the highest preseason ranking in program history—while the Commodores came in at No. 9 with seven of the top 10 spots went to SEC teams.
Tennessee, which was also ranked No. 2 by Baseball America, D1 Baseball and Perfect Game, won a school-record 57 games last season, including an SEC regular-season championship, SEC Tournament championship, and UT’s first appearance in the College World Series since 2005.
The Vols return six players who received preseason All-American honors. Pitcher Chase Dollander was a first team selection by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1 Baseball and Perfect Game. He was also named the Preseason Pitcher of the Year by Perfect Game.
Pitcher Chase Burns was a first team selection by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1 Baseball and Perfect Game. Fellow pitcher Drew Beam was a second team selection by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and Perfect Game, and a third team selection by D1 Baseball.
Shortstop Maui Ahuna was a third team selection by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1 Baseball, and Perfect Game. Outfielder Jared Dickey was a third team selection by Baseball America. Pitcher Camden Sewell was a second team selection by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
Meanwhile, Vanderbilt was ranked No. 6 by Baseball America, No. 9 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, and No. 10 by D1 Baseball.
The ‘Dores return three players named to preseason All-America teams. Outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. was a first team selection by Baseball America and a second team selection by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1 Baseball, and Perfect Game.
Pitcher Carter Holton was a second team selection by D1 Baseball and a third team selection by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, and Perfect Games. Closer Thomas Schultz was a third team selection by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.