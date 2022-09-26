Following a thrilling 38-33 win over No. 20 Florida on Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers are unbeaten through their first four games for the first time since 2016.
Neyland Stadium was packed with a sellout crowd of 101,915, marking the first time Tennessee has had a sellout in back-to-back games since 2016 (Florida, Alabama), and the first time UT has had sellouts in consecutive weeks since 2009 (Auburn, Georgia).
“What a great night on campus and on Rocky Top,” UT coach Josh Heupel said. “Fan base had unbelievable energy. I knew it would be that way, but it surpassed even my expectations. The gameday atmosphere, that is Rocky Top. This is what it is.”
“For me, it’s surreal,” defensive lineman Omari Thomas said. “Honestly, being able to come in here, experience all that, and to see how it’s changed from when I first got here is crazy. It’s something we want to keep doing, honestly and get better and better every week.”
With the capacity crowd bringing the energy, the Vols delivered a convincing win behind redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker, who led the team with a career-high 461 total yards, including two touchdowns on 349 yards passing. Hooker completed 22 of 28 passes while rushing for 112 yards on 13 carries.
“Hendon means a lot [to our team],” Thomas said. “He’s shown … he’s the same person every day. He comes in ready to work, he’s always pushing everybody to be better than what they were the day before and he’s just a true teammate.”
For the Vols, it wasn’t how they started, it was how they finished.
Tennessee built up a 38-21 lead heading in the fourth quarter, but a Montrell Johnson 5-yard touchdown run followed by a 3-yard TD pass from Anthony Richardson to Ricky Pearsall pulled the Gators right back in it.
After Florida recovered the ensuing onside kick, redshirt junior cornerback Kamal Hadden put the victory on ice with a game-ending interception of Richardson as time expired to snap UF’s five-game win streak over the Vols and hand them just their second win in the series over the last 18 games.
“It’s a very good win for the program,” UT running back Jabari Small said. “The work we’re putting in is actually showing, and winning cures a lot, so to beat Florida, our rival, I’m still trying to soak it in. It’s just a big win, shows how far we’ve come. Coach Heupel, everything he’s doing, is going in the right direction. The future is bright.”
Added Heupel: “This is huge for our fan base. Obviously, the past is the past for the guys, coaches and players inside our program, but it’s something I am sure our fan base was aware of. I’m really proud of our guys. They compete, and today was a good example of that.”
The win moved Tennessee up into the top 10 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the AFCA Coaches Poll for the first time since 2016. Currently at No. 8, it is Tennessee’s highest ranking in the AP Top 25 since 2008, when it took that spot with a win over South Carolina.
Next up, the Vols will travel to Baton Rouge to face LSU at Tiger Stadium on Oct. 8.