The Tennessee Volunteers have their first win over Alabama in the last 15 seasons, and subsequently their highest ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 since the 2005 season.
The Vols jumped three spots to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 after their 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium — their highest ranking since their No. 3 designation in the 2005 preseason.
No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson round out the top five.
The 6-0 start is also the Vols’ best since the 1998 season when they went 13-0 and won the national championship.
As Tennessee snapped its 15-game losing streak to Alabama, it became the first team in college football history to begin a season 6-0 with four wins over then-ranked AP Top 25 opponents while scoring 30 points or more in every game.
The 52 points the Vols scored on Saturday were the most they’d scored against an AP Top 25 team in program history.
While Saturday’s celebration — one that involved fans storming the field and tearing down the goal posts — was presumably cathartic for a fan base tormented by a 15-year Crimson Tide losing streak, Tennessee was fined $100,000 by the SEC after its fans stormed the field — the school’s second violation under the conference’s access to competition area policy.
Should UT obtain a third offense, it will be fined $250,000. Its first offense come in 2006 when fans stormed the court after beating the Florida Gators.
Tennessee also announced a fundraising campaign on Sunday to raise $150,000 to replace the goal posts that were torn down in the celebration. As of Sunday night, $67,500 had been raised, approximately 45 percent of the total goal.