While Hendon Hooker may be the University of Tennessee’s starting quarterback in 2022, a new candidate threw his hat into the ring for the season after.
Navy Shuler, son of former Vols great Heath Shuler, announced on Sunday that he was transferring to UT after spending his first two seasons at Appalachian State. He has four years of eligibility remaining.
He entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 10 after not playing a single snap for the Mountaineers.
“I will be transferring to the University of Tennessee and will be the fifth Shuler in my family to wear the Power T,” Shuler tweeted. “I would like to thank coach Heupel and his staff for giving me this opportunity! Rocky Top has always been home. It’s time to return!”
A three-star recruit in the Class of 2020, Navy Shuler was the No. 70-ranked pro-style quarterback and No. 66 recruit in North Carolina, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
When he committed to App State, he also held offers from Charlotte, Colorado State, Duke, Liberty, Memphis, Tulane and Wake Forest. He took two visits to UT in 2018.
His father Heath was the SEC Player of the Year in 1993 and finished second to Charlie Ward in the Heisman Trophy voting. He threw for 4,089 yards, 36 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions in two seasons as UT’s starting quarterback, leading the Vols to an 18-6 record.
The No. 3 overall pick of the Washington Football Team in the 1994 NFL Draft, Heath held out during camp for a seven-year, $19.25 million contract. In three seasons with Washington and the New Orleans Saints, Heath threw for 3,691 yards, 15 touchdowns and 33 interceptions with an 8-14 record as a starter.
