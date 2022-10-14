Former University of Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning had a 3-1 record against the University of Alabama during his time in Knoxville.
And while Manning will just be spectating this time around, the No. 6-ranked Volunteers are hoping some of his winning swagger rubs off on the current team as he will be featured as the guest picker on College GameDay on Saturday morning.
The popular college football pregame show, which airs on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. EST, is hosted by Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and Manning’s former Colts teammate Pat McAfee.
Manning is the second Vols alum to be featured as a guest picker this season, joining current WWE superstar and ex-UT track and field star Bianca Belair, who appeared on the show on Sept. 24, picking UT to beat Florida.
Tennessee has hosted College GameDay 10 times in school history, but Saturday’s trip to Neyland Stadium marks the first time for a matchup with the No. 3-ranked Crimson Tide. It also marks the first time both schools have met with unblemished records since 1989.
Manning, an NFL Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl champion, was the first QB in Tennessee history to win three straight starts against Alabama. He led UT to an SEC Championship during his senior season in 1997, and the school will be honoring the 25-year anniversary of that championship team on Saturday as well.
During his tenure with the Vols, Manning threw for 11,201 yards, 89 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.
He was named the SEC Player of the Year, a First-Team All-SEC selection and a consensus All-American during his senior season in 1997. Manning had his No. 16 retired in 2005 and was elected to the Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame over a decade later.