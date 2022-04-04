It had been four years since the Vanderbilt baseball team was swept by any team, and 13 years since the University of Tennessee was the one to do it.
That’s no longer the case after No. 1 Tennessee (27-1, 9-0) swept No. 9 Vanderbilt (20-7, 4-5) over the weekend, taking 6-2, 5-2 and 5-0 wins at Hawkins Field.
"I’ve just got to congratulate Tennessee," Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said. "They were the far better team in really every way. It's a really good team that kind of suppressed us with their arms. There's no doubt about that. They put us to sleep. I mean, they just didn't give us anything, and they flooded the strike zone the entire weekend.”
The story of the series was pitching — typically an area in which Vanderbilt has the upper hand. But the Vols' starting trio outshined anyone the Commodores threw UT’s way.
“[They] took the energy out of the environment, just because they took us off the field,” Corbin added. “And we made a lot of quick walks back to our dugout.”
The series-opening win on Friday gave the Vols a program record-breaking 17th win in a row — a streak they would extend to a nation-leading 19 in a row by Sunday.
Tennessee led 2-1 through four innings thanks to a two-run smash from Luc Lipcius, his seventh of the season. But a four-run fifth propelled the Vols to victory.
Chase Burns, a Beech High School alum, proved why he was the No. 1-rated recruit in Tennessee in the class of 2021, improving to 6-0 after tossing five innings with seven strikeouts and allowing just five hits and two runs. The bullpen shut Vanderbilt down the rest of the way, combining to allow just one hit.
Despite the loss, Vanderbilt pitchers Chris McElvain and Hunter Owen combined for 15 strikeouts. Enrique Bradfield Jr. scored the ‘Dores' first run to keep things close early on by singling, stealing second and third, and reaching home on a groundout.
Chase Dollander took the start in Game 2, raising his record to 5-0 by allowing just three hits and dealing six strikeouts over eight innings of work. Redmond Walsh finished the win by recording his fourth save of the season, needing just 10 pitches to get the final three outs.
“I was getting more swing and misses with my fastball than I have in my last couple outings," Dollander said. "That played off of everything else. I was able to land my curveball today, which is a huge thing.”
Trey Lipscomb led the way at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, and three RBIs, while Jordan Beck added a double, an RBI, and a run scored.
Vandy’s Carter Holton fell to 4-2 with the loss. He allowed five runs and five hits whle striking out nine batters through 5.2 innings. Once again, Bradfield Jr. got the scoring going for Vanderbilt after he launched a solo home run to lead off the seventh inning.
Tennessee closed out the dominant weekend with its most impressive win, blanking Vanderbilt 5-0 on Sunday.
Former Blackman star Drew Beam pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing just two hits and striking out four to improve to 6-0 on the season. He became the first UT pitcher to throw a complete game shutout since 2019. The 6-foot-4 freshman was named the SEC Pitcher and Freshman of the Week on Monday for his efforts.
Beam is tied with Burns for the team lead with six wins, and he leads all Vols starters with a 0.88 ERA, a 0.46 WHIP, and an opposing batting average of .098.
“My goal going into the year was just to be a reliever, come in and do my part," Beam said. "We had some injuries and stuff. Some shoes needed to be filled. I think I have stepped up. Coach gave me the opportunity and I ran with it.”
Vanderbilt starter Patrick Reilly put up a strong fight early, allowing just two hits and one run through five, but the Vol bats proved to be too much, especially with a lack of scoring from the Commodores lineup.
Centerfielder Drew Gilbert solo homered in the fourth to score the game’s first run and continued to help build from there, batting 2-5 with three RBIs and a run scored. Spencer Jones and Dominic Keegan tallied Vanderbilt’s only two hits in the shutout.
Both programs will continue the in-state action on Tuesday. Tennessee will face Lipscomb (15-13) in Knoxville, while Vanderbilt will host Austin Peay (10-19).
