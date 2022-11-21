It’s not the storybook ending Hendon Hooker had hoped for.
The fifth-year senior quarterback tore his ACL in Saturday’s 63-38 loss to South Carolina the school announced on Sunday, ending his 2022 season and his Tennessee Volunteers career ahead of UT’s regular season finale next week.
Redshirt senior Joe Milton is expected to start against Vanderbilt on Saturday.
“Hendon’s incredible journey has been defined by faith, perseverance and strength,” the school said in a statement. “Obstacles have never stood in the way on his path to greatness. Forever a Tennessee legend and the ultimate teammate, we know Hendon will come back stronger than ever as he embarks on a promising NFL future.”
The injury occurred with 11:28 to play in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game. Hooker rolled out to his left on a QB option and feinted a halfback pitch as his left knee buckled and he fell to the turf.
"That is our brother; that is our quarterback,” tight end Princeton Fant said after Saturday’s loss. “That is somebody we all believe in with this offense. He is in our prayers tonight. We are praying for him.”
Hooker led the Vols to a 9-2 record this season and a No. 1 ranking in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. He completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 430 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
Entering the South Carolina game, Hooker had the second-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy behind Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, per BetMGM.
Hooker is currently projected to be taken in either the second or third round of the 2023 NFL Draft by several draft services. He’s ranked as the No. 46 prospect by The Athletic, No. 49 by Pro Football Focus and No. 77 by CBS Sports.
