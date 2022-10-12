Theo Jackson has spent just one game on the Tennessee Titans active roster through the first five weeks of the NFL season.
As of Monday, Jackson will go straight to his new team’s active roster after the Minnesota Vikings signed the ex-Tennessee Volunteers safety from the Titans’ practice squad. He adds depth to Minnesota’s defensive backfield behind starters Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum after the team placed first-round pick Lewis Cine on injured reserve.
The 24-year-old Jackson was a sixth-round pick (No. 204 overall) of the Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was elevated to the Titans active roster ahead of their Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts but didn’t play. He also appeared in two of Tennessee’s three preseason games, totaling 14 tackles and a fumble recovery.
During his time in Knoxville, Jackson totaled 190 tackles, 20 passes defensed, 12 tackles for loss and three interceptions over 56 games, including 24 starts. He led SEC defensive backs in 2021 with nine tackles for loss, and he ranked second in the conference with 12 pass breakups.
Jackson was a three-star recruit and the No. 17 player in Tennessee in the class of 2017 out of John Overton High School, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Minnesota also placed running back Ty Chandler, another Nashville native and former Volunteer, on injured reserve on Monday.
