Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel rarely turns down a chance to pal around with former teammate and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
Vrabel won’t get that chance anytime soon, however, as Bucs head coach Todd Bowles stated on Thursday that Brady will not participate in Tampa’s joint practices with Tennessee on Aug. 17-18 at Saint Thomas Sports Park next week.
In fact, Brady, who Bowles said has been excused for personal reasons, won’t return to the Bucs until after their Aug. 20 preseason game against the Titans in Nashville.
In Brady’s absence, Tampa will turn to former Titan Blaine Gabbert, second-year signal caller Kyle Trask and Ryan Griffin.
"This is something we talked about before training camp started," Bowles told reporters. "We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn't going to play the first two games. He didn't want to take away reps from [Gabbert] and [Trask], as well as [Griffin] going into these next two games, knowing it's something he needs to handle."
The Titans and Bucs have held joint practices together and been preseason opponents four times in the last five years.
"Not only is it an evaluation, but it is also preparation," Vrabel said in March of the benefits of joint practices. "… We know how good Tampa Bay is, so these are opportunities for us to prepare and also evaluate our team.”
Last year’s joint practices in Tampa Bay got heated quickly. Former receiver Antonio Brown and Titans cornerback Chris Jackson got into a scrap 30 minutes into a session, and ex-Titans WR Fred Brown and Bucs CB Herb Miller also engaged in a physical altercation.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In