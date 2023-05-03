The Titans entered the draft with two apparent glaring needs — offensive line and wide receiver.
They addressed the first deficiency with their first-round selection, choosing Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski at pick No. 11.
But they didn’t address wide receiver until pick No. 228 in the seventh round, when they chose UT-Martin wide receiver Colton Dowell.
Titans fans weren’t the only ones surprised at the long wait for a receiver.
So was quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
“They don’t ask me my thoughts on draft picks,” Tannehill said Wednesday. “[Titans coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Ran Carthon] get to make those decisions. Obviously I knew it was an area that could be addressed. It did, just a little probably later than I thought it was going to. But we added some other key positions, some talent that will help us across the board.”
The other talent selected did include Cincinnati tight end Josh Whyle, taken in the fifth round.
But the Titans’ wide receiver group was one of the least productive groups in the NFL last season, a significant reason the team finished 30th in passing yardage — averaging 171.4 yards per game.
Tennessee lost its leading pass-catcher in Robert Woods (53 catches, 527 yards), meaning the returning receivers — Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips, Racey McMath and Mason Kinsey — accounted for a combined 69 catches for 962 yards and six touchdowns.
Since then, the Titans added veteran Chris Moore from the Houston Texans.
Tannehill expects the group to make strides.
“You look who you got in the room and that’s who it is,” Tannehill said. “So [we’re] going to have to go out, compete each and every day and we’ll see who ends up getting the majority of the time. But definitely guys are going to have to step up just like they are at every position across the board.”
The biggest upside belongs to Burks, the Titans’ 2022 first-round draft pick. Injuries hampered the 6-3, 225-pound Burks last season, limiting him to 33 catches, 444 yards and one touchdown in 11 games.
“He’s moving well,” Tannehill said of Burks at OTAs. “As a quarterback, you love to see a big guy moving well. Obviously, he’s a really talented guy. We’ve seen that over the past year.
“We’ve seen that in flashes in games at times over the year and he’s growing. He’s doing everything we’ve asked of him right now, and [I’m] looking forward to continue to build that relationship and that chemistry as we move forward.”