Even before the Titans landed free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, it was intriguing to think what Year Two might hold for wide receiver Treylon Burks and tight end Chig Okonkwo.
Burks, the team’s first round pick in 2022, had seemingly reinvented himself during the offseason — stationing himself at the Titans’ facility, streamlining his physique, learning a new offense and increasing his confidence level.
Okonkwo, a fourth round pick in 2022, had roared to the finish line during his rookie season, catching 24 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans’ last seven games.
So it was already fair to believe that each player was ready to take significant steps in 2023.
Just ask Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who threw passes to Burks and Okonkwo in South Florida during the offseason.
“I’m excited for the growth they both had, and now understanding what it’s like to go through an NFL season, understanding what I’m expecting from them on different plays,” Tannehill said. “Now it’s to the point where we can let their natural play-making ability take the field and take over because [they’re both] super talented guys in their own regard.
“When you understand what’s going on, when you understand where to line up, what the quarterback is expecting, you can play fast. When you’re playing fast with the talent those guys have, you put a lot of pressure on the defense.”
The signing of Hopkins, a three-time All Pro with more than 11,000 career receiving yards, should only add to the anticipation regarding Burks and Okonkwo heading into their sophomore seasons.
Sure, Hopkins will likely command the lion’s share of Tannehill’s passes, as he’s been targeted at least 150 times in six of his 10 seasons.
But the attention that will be paid to Hopkins should make it easier for Burks and Okonkwo to navigate through opposing secondaries, potentially resulting in bigger throwing windows and more yards-after-catch opportunities.
Okonkwo averaged 7.8 yards after the catch last season, tops among tight ends with at least 30 catches. Burks averaged 5.4 yards after catch, tied for 11th-best among receivers with at least 30 catches.
“It’s great having him because he’s just an awesome player, a really good player,” Okonkwo said of Hopkins. “It definitely opens up a lot of stuff in the passing game, having another great threat like that that the defense has to worry about.”
Added Burks: “I would just say it’s going to be fun. I’m just ready for it.”
What type of statistical jumps should we see from Burks and Okonkwo in their second seasons?
It’s easier to see a bigger bump for Burks, as he only played in 11 of 17 games as a rookie, catching 33 passes for 444 yards and one touchdown. ESPN’s Mike Clay forecasts this stat line for Burks in 2023: 58 catches, 817 yards and four touchdowns. BetOnline lists Burks’ over-under numbers at 55.5 catches, 775.5 yards and four touchdowns.
Clay took a more conservative approach for Okonkwo, who caught 32 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie. The ESPN analyst offered these 2023 projections: 44 catches, 522 yards and three touchdowns. BetOnline did not include Okonkwo in its 2023 tight end projections.
Tanehill, eager to throw to Hopkins, is also excited about the impact the veteran will have on his up-and-coming pass-catchers.
“When you add a playmaker, I think it takes some pressure off, takes some eyes off of [Burks and Okonkwo], right?” Tannehill said. “Defenses are going to have to account for everyone now. They can’t focus on any one guy.”