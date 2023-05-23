Titans coach Mike Vrabel has long preached the virtue of versatility at every position.
One experiment along those lines this offseason: Vrabel said Tuesday that 2021 third-round draft pick Elijah Molden, who’s almost solely been used as a nickel cornerback in his first two seasons, will get a look at safety during the offseason.
“We’ve actually played him in the back part of the field a little bit,” Vrabel said. “I think that will be good for him. It will help him expand that role and expand his versatility.
“So he can easily come down and play nickel. He was our [punt protector] on the punt team today. So those are three valuable roles for a young defensive player. We need every player we can get out there healthy and being able to use that versatility.”
If that potential position change comes to pass, it could bolster the Titans’ thin safety group.
Starters Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker form one of the best starting duos in the league, but the drop-off in experience is steep as the depth chart currently stands. The back-ups there are Mike Brown and Josh Thompson, two players signed primarily for their special teams backgrounds. Neither Brown nor Thompson have played a single NFL defensive snap.
There’s more depth at the cornerback position, where Kristian Fulton and Roger McCreary return, with free agent Sean Murphy-Bunting expected to start as well. Chris Jackson and Tre Avery are also on the roster, as is Caleb Farley, the 2021 first-round pick who remains a major question mark due to injuries and inexperience.
“We talked about it in the offseason and just where we may need some depth,” Vrabel said of giving Molden some safety experience. “It’s more or less to try and give guys another role outside of just a nickel, or maybe we’re in a game and we’re playing a lot of defense and you need a safety. So instead of having him always just being a corner conversation, [we] figured it would translate from the nickel back to safety.”
Molden was excited to be practicing again during Tuesday’s OTA session.
The former University of Washington standout played in just two games last season. He began the year on injured reserve due to a groin injury that caused him to miss the first eight games. Molden played 56 snaps in Week 9, sat out Week 10, returned for 26 snaps in Week 11, and eventually wound up going on injured reserve a second time with the groin injury. He later said the groin injury had bothered him at times during his rookie season, when Molden played in 16 games and started seven.
“I’m just really happy to be out here and have some fun again,” Molden said. “Starting to feel healthy and all those things … I’ve kind of gotten to the point where ... I’m starting to come back and feel like myself again. It’s been a really long process that only a few people really know about — the coaches here, the training staff, family. That’s about it.”
Molden said part of his offseason has been spent getting to know his own body better.
“A lot of times, from doctors or whatever, there’s timelines and a lot of times people don’t heal the same way, for whatever type issue,” Molden said. “So it’s kind of like readjusting my expectations and listening to my body. I like to push through discomfort and stuff, but [it’s about] kind of knowing where that line is.”
Molden said Titans coaches approached him about getting some experience at safety this offseason, and he was on board with the decision. He did spend some time at safety in college, though he was primarily a nickel corner there as well.
“Coming out of college, [versatility] was kind of my main thing, too,” Molden said. “I got here and I … played pretty much two positions, and now I feel like I want to kind of expand on to that and try to help out wherever I can.
“In this league, it’s like the more versatile you are, the more you’re able to help out and be able to play anywhere.”