Former Station Camp High School standout Josh Malone is coming home.
The Tennessee Titans announced on Tuesday they had agreed to terms with Malone on a futures contract.
A fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2017, Malone has bounced around the NFL with stints with Cincinnati, the New York Jets, Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers. In four seasons, the 25-year-old wideout has 11 receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown in 26 games with seven starts. He also averaged 20 yards per kick return in 2020 with the Jets.
Malone finished his Vols career with 104 receptions, 1,608 yards and 14 touchdowns. His best season came during his senior season, where he had 50 grabs for 972 yards and 11 scores.
The Gallatin native starred for the Bison, earning several offers from Power 5 programs including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State.
During his senior season at Station Camp, Malone had 71 receptions, 1,404 yards and 19 touchdowns while adding 227 yards and three more scores on the ground. He won the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award and earned an invitation to the 2014 U.S. Army All-American Game.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.