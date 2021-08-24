The Tennessee Titans have been searching for any semblance of stability at placekicker since the beginning of the 2019 season.
Although it’s been a small sample size, the team seems to be sold on Sam Ficken as the lone kicker moving forward after releasing Tucker McCann on Monday afternoon.
McCann, who signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent last year and spent the season on the practice squad, was injured in Tennessee’s preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons when he was run into on a field goal attempt. He hasn’t practiced since.
McCann made both of his field goals in the game and 34 of his 42 attempts (80.9 percent) in training camp. However, Ficken was just a little bit better.
The 28-year-old made all three of his field goal attempts in the preseason, including a booming 58 yarder against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, and 48 of 53 attempts (90.5 percent) during training camp.
“I can’t say that Sam has done anything to hurt himself,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said following Saturday’s win. “I think that his leg has gotten even stronger since he got here. I asked (kicking coach) James (Wilhoit), ‘Is he stronger or is he just hitting it with more confidence?’
“James thinks he is just swinging with more confidence because it clearly looks like a stronger leg to me. Whether we ask him to kick touchbacks or put it on the goal line so we can cover it, and then just his confidence in which he wanted to kick the long field goal the other day in practice which gave us a lot of options.”
Ficken began training camp with the New York Jets but was released not long after before the Titans claimed him off waivers after the cut rookie Blake Haubeil. In his four-year career, Ficken has made 35 of 48 field goals (72.9 percent) and 49 of 56 extra point attempts (87.5 percent) with a long of 54 yards. He also averages 61.3 yards on kickoffs with 63 touchbacks.
While Ficken is currently the only kicker on the Titans roster, that doesn’t 100 percent guarantee him the job. The Titans could bring back veteran Stephen Gostkowski, who resides in Williamson County, or another free agent to compete with Ficken as the team wraps up the preseason at Nissan Stadium against the Chicago Bears on Saturday.
