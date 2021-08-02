Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel appears to be at wit’s end with the Titans’ struggles in the kicking game.
After making 12 of 15 field goal attempts through four days of training camp, rookie Blake Haubeil was cut on Sunday. Then the team claimed former New York Jets kicker Sam Ficken off waivers two days after Vrabel hired James Wilhoit as an assistant coach to help with the kickers specifically.
“He’s the guy that I bitch to when we miss them,” Vrabel joked on Friday. “Anything we can do to help guys do their job better is what we’re going to try to do. [Wilhoit] worked with [Titans punter Brett Kern] in the past. We felt that — and we looked at a few guys — he could assist us moving toward the season.”
Wilhoit, a Hendersonville native and former standout for the Commandos football team, played four years at the University of Tennessee. When he graduated, he was the second-leading scorer in school history and seventh-leading scorer in the SEC. He made 59 of 82 field goals and was an All-SEC selection in 2006 when he was named a Lou Groza Award semifinalist.
While his title wasn’t officially announced, it’s clear Wilhoit is tasked with turning around the Titans’ three-year stretch of kicking woes. It’s a job the 38-year-old is already familiar with as he runs the Wilhoit Kicking Academy, where he trains and mentors kickers and punters in Tennessee.
Haubeil’s release leaves Ficken to battle Tucker McCann for the starting job. The 23-year-old McCann is the presumed frontrunner, but he’s been shaky through the first few days of training camp missing a handful of field goal attempts.
Ficken, 28, made 35 of 48 field goal attempts (72.9 percent) and 49 of 56 extra point attempts (87.5 percent) in his four-year career with the Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets. He made 13 of his 15 kicks with a long of 54 last season.
