The Titans’ 2023 opponents were already set.
The NFL completed the annual schedule puzzle on Thursday, announcing dates and times for all the league’s games.
The Titans will open on the road for the first time since 2020, traveling to New Orleans for what should be quarterback Derek Carr’s debut with the Saints.
Tennessee plays its home opener the following week, when the Titans host quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Here are 10 quick takeaways concerning the schedule:
Fewer in prime-time
The Titans aren’t in especially high national demand coming off a 7-10 season that ended with seven straight losses. Tennessee is currently scheduled to play two prime-time contests in 2023, both on the road: at Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football (Nov. 2) and at Miami on Monday Night Football (Dec. 11). The good news for people who enjoy traditional football hours is that 13 of the Titans’ games are currently scheduled for Sundays at noon.
New quarterbacks
The Titans could see the three quarterbacks drafted ahead of Will Levis a combined five times this season. They’ll take on the Colts and Anthony Richardson (fourth overall pick) in Week 5 and Week 13, the Panthers and Bryce Young (first overall pick) in Week 12, and the Texans and C.J. Stroud (second overall pick) in Weeks 15 and 17. Levis was the 33rd overall pick.
New coaches
The Titans will face three of the five new NFL coaches for 2023 — a list that correlates with the new quarterbacks item above. Tennessee will meet Indianapolis’ Shane Steichen (Weeks 5 and 13), Carolina’s Frank Reich (Week 12) and Houston’s DeMeco Ryans (Weeks 15 and 17).
Cold early, hot late
As far as road games played in inhospitable conditions, the Titans may have lucked out. Tennessee plays at its two likeliest cold-weather sites — Cleveland and Pittsburgh — before Nov. 3. On the other hand, the Titans play at the two likeliest hot-weather sites — Tampa Bay and Miami — in November and December, respectively.
Another Jacksonville finale
The Titans and Jaguars decided the AFC South — and an automatic playoff berth — in Week 18 last year, when Jacksonville rallied late for the win. The teams will square off once again in the season finale, though this time the game is at Nissan Stadium.
Roadie, roadie, roadie
The Titans will be tested by three straight road games, when they take on Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and Jacksonville in successive weeks in November. That will mark the first time the Titans have gone on the road for three straight regular-season contests since 2013, when they played at Oakland (win), Indianapolis (loss) and Denver (loss).
Bye-bye, Falcons?
The Titans will take on Atlanta following Tennessee’s bye week. That could be bad news for the Falcons and coach Arthur Smith, the Titans’ former offensive coordinator. The Titans are 5-0 under coach Mike Vrabel coming off bye weeks. Tennessee will get nine days between its Thursday night contest against Pittsburgh and its next game against Tampa. The Titans are 9-1 under Vrabel with at least nine days between games.
Two games too quickly
The league seems to regularly schedule division opponents to play both games against one another in a short amount of time. We’ll see that again this season with the Titans and Houston, who will meet Dec. 17 and 31. What’s the rationale? If one team is dealing with significant injuries, why should it have to play two of its most critical games so close together — potentially deciding a division race or playoff berth because of it?
A day’s advantage
The Titans will get an extra day to prepare for two early season opponents, as both Cleveland (Sept. 24) and Cincinnati (Oct. 1) will have played Monday night games before taking on Tennessee. On the other hand, the Titans will have a day less time to prepare for Houston on Dec. 17, after playing on Monday Night Football at Miami the previous week.
Stretch drive at home
If the Titans can weather the challenge of playing just four of their first 10 games at Nissan Stadium, they should get a boost by playing five of their last seven — and three of their last four — in Nashville. All three of the Titans’ AFC South rivals come to town during that last four-week stretch.