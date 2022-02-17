A brand-new stadium could be in the not-too-distant future for the Tennessee Titans.
The Titans and Nashville Mayor John Cooper have been in talks for the better part of a year regarding a possible lease extension and upgrades to Nissan Stadium, but according to a report from Nate Rau of Axios, the idea of building an entirely new stadium is also on the table.
Both parties have discussed a potential mixed-use riverfront development along the East Bank, and a prospective new stadium could be the new focal point of said project, which would be privately funded and designed to upgrade the area near the Cumberland River by the stadium and create a “neighborhood” atmosphere in the 150-acre area spanning from Jefferson Street to Shelby Bottoms.
The East Bank project would include riverfront parks, green space, housing, offices, retail stores and restaurants, in addition to transit options, and would create thousands of estimated new jobs and generate millions of dollars in tax revenue, which would have been used to fund the Nissan Stadium upgrades.
Initial costs for a Nissan Stadium renovation were estimated in January to be near $600 million, but a Titans’ spokesperson confirmed to Axios the actual cost could be as high as $1.2 billion, prompting the team to contemplate if building a new stadium would be the more cost-effective option.
For comparison, Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, which opened in 2020, cost $2 billion, and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which opened in 2017, cost $1.6 billion.
“Over the past year, we’ve been gathering community feedback and digging deep into the needs of the stadium," A Titans spokesperson said in a statement. "We’ve worked with multiple experts to help us learn more about those needs, and what we’ve discovered most recently is that the stadium has a lot more infrastructure needs than we originally anticipated.
“…When you consider the present and future needs of our current stadium, it’s possible that another path, such as a new, modern stadium that could better serve its community’s needs, might be a more responsible option to explore. We remain committed to our original mission: find an elegant solution to upgrade the stadium to first-class, NFL-quality standards and remove Nashville’s general fund from stadium business once and for all through a re-imagination our current lease structure, which as it stands today, puts the burden of an aging stadium’s costs on the city and Nashville’s general taxpayer. With all this in mind, we need to take a step back and re-evaluate if a stadium renovation is the most responsible option forward and explore other paths.”
Under their current lease agreement, the city is responsible not only for maintenance costs but also for keeping the condition of Nissan Stadium comparable to similar venues across the U.S.
Necessary upgrades Nissan Stadium would need to include replacing its concrete frame with steel, installing brand new mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems, and a new window system, while the Titans also wanted to add a new scoreboard, new video displays, improvement of the technology across the stadium, plus new fan experiences and amenities such as premium seating and club areas.
If a new stadium is built, the team would likely consider an indoor facility, which would boost the Titans chances of hosting a future Super Bowl and other national events.
No timeline has been given by the Titans or Cooper on when a possible deal could be finalized.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
