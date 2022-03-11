The Tennessee Titans began the offseason nearly $7 million over the NFL’s $208.2 million salary cap ceiling.
After a round of cuts on Thursday, however, the Titans cleared approximately $14 million off their books after parting ways with Pro Bowl guard Rodger Saffold, offensive tackle Kendall Lamm and running back Darrynton Evans.
With Saffold gone, the Titans saved $10.5 million against the cap with $2.37 million in dead money, while cutting Lamm saved $3.3 million against the cap with $850,000 in dead money.
Evans freed up only $250,000 in cap space with just $438,832 in dead money, but his release was more so due to ineffectiveness than a cost savings.
Saffold, who played in and started 15 games this year, made his first Pro Bowl appearance this season as an injury replacement. He played 853 offensive snaps and surrendered just two sacks and took only five penalties.
Internal candidates to replace Saffold at left guard include 24-year-old Aaron Brewer and 23-year-old Dillon Radunz. Brewer has played in 24 games over the last two years with five starts. He played 508 offensive snaps this year and allowed six sacks.
Radunz, Tennessee’s second-round pick in 2021, played 124 offensive snaps over 12 games and allowed just two sacks. He played primarily as a backup guard, but he did start at left tackle during Tennessee’s 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15.
Drafted in the third round two years ago, Evans struggled to stay healthy. He played in only five games during his rookie year and just one game last season. He totaled 16 carries for 61 yards and added four receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown.
The emergence of D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard in Derrick Henry’s absence made Evans expendable.
