Tennessee Titans tackle Taylor Lewan has never been one to sugarcoat a situation.
So when the 31-year-old tackle received a text informing him that the Titans had fired offensive line coach Keith Carter while he was recording his Bussin’ with the Boys podcast this week, his in-the-moment response to the news was nothing short of candid.
“Keith and I have had a very up-and-down relationship, and I think it’s ended at a much higher point,” Lewan said. “Like when Keith first got there, the way he came in and the way he was trying to act towards everybody, like very disrespectful, very authoritative, but in a very like dictatorship-type of way. Keith grew every single year, and he did [have] impossible standards. … Sometimes you’d just want a pat on the back and you’d never really get that.”
Lewan admitted Carter had the deck stacked against him a bit this season, losing several offensive lineman at various points during the year. Lewan himself suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 2, center Ben Jones was sidelined five games due to a concussion, Nate Davis missed five games because of an ankle injury, and rookie Nick Petit-Frere missed Week 17 with an ankle injury.
But Lewan also seemed to insinuate that some of those injuries may have been self-inflicted due to the taxing nature of Carter’s vigorous practices.
“I just wish he focused a little bit more on taking care of the older players,” Lewan said. “I think Ben got a little more of that toward the end, and I kind of did this year. But those practices are hard and they wear on your body and they wear your tires out really fast, and [Carter] could see it toward the end of the season sometimes.”
Carter had served as the Titans offensive line coach since 2018. His lines were known for their strong run blocking ability, paving the way for three 1,000-yard seasons and one 2,000-yard rushing season for Derrick Henry.
However, the Titans struggled in pass protection, allowing 47 or more sacks in four of Carter’s five seasons.
