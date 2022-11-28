The Cincinnati Bengals had the Tennessee Titans’ number during their AFC divisional round matchup in January, and the same was true Sunday at Nissan Stadium.
The Bengals held the Titans to 0 for 3 in the red zone and outgained them 374 yards to 344 en route to a 20-16 win. The Cincy defense limited running back Derrick Henry to just 38 yards rushing on 17 carries while forcing Ryan Tannehill to throw it 34 times.
Below is a roundup of some of the top quotes from Bengals coaches and players following the game:
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor on keeping the Titans offense in check:
“One thing this team took to heart was how physical they heard this game was going to be and that’s a credit to Tennessee because that’s how they play. But our guys answered the bell today. You know, and to hold their lead back to 2.2 yards a carry and 38 yards, for the offense to rush for over 100 yards, for guys to step up and make one-on-one plays … I thought was just a tremendous team effort today.”
Taylor on forcing Titans to go 0 for 3 in the red zone:
“I thought really our red zone defense was excellent. Holding them to field goals, holding them before the half, they missed a field goal. They had a new kicker in there, so you want to make it harder on him, put the pressure on him. But I thought our defense did a great job in the red zone, keeping them out of the end zone.”
Bengals QB Joe Burrow on what a win over the Titans means:
“This is the type of game great teams win. It’s not always going to be pretty. It’s the NFL and you are playing really, really good teams on the opposing end. It’s not going to be pretty all the time, but you got to find ways to win and now we are starting to do that.”
Burrow on outplaying the Titans in the second half:
“We left a lot on the field the first half and, obviously, you would like to have those back. We didn’t let that affect the second half. We were able to come out, and I thought for the most part, play well in the second half. In the fourth quarter guys made one on one plays to win the game really.”
Burrow on being first team to rush for more than 100 yards against Titans since Week 1:
“I think we showed how physical we were today. We ran the ball against a team that hasn’t really given up many rushing yards all year. That’s a credit to the offensive line being really physical, strong, understanding the scheme and to Samaje [Perine] and Trayveon [Williams] on running really hard, and making the most out of whenever they get contact at two yards and fall forward for five. That’s the key.”
Bengals LB Logan Wilson on holding Derrick Henry to 38 yards rushing:
“Our D-linemen did a heck of a job on him and really allowed linebackers and the back-end guys to kind of run free and make tackles. When they had opportunities to make plays, they made them. We just tried to limit those explosive plays in the run game and obviously they got some of the pass game, so we'll learn from some of those. But for the most part, I think we did what we planned on doing.”
Wilson on not letting Henry find a hole and break a long run:
“Once he gets north and south, he's one of, if not the best back in the league. So, you’ve got to try to limit the push up front so that he has to go more side to side. We had some things in our gameplan that we thought would help.”
Wilson on taking the Titans’ running game out of the equation:
“We know that they're a run-first team. They've got one of the best backs in the league, if not the best back in the league. It starts up front with our D-line. They did a heck of a job all week in practice and then today, that just allows us linebackers to do what we do. Same with the back-end guys.”
Bengals DB Mike Hilton on the challenges of defending Henry:
“Just get him before he gets going. Everybody knows once he’s headed downhill — as you can see on the screen [pass], once he gets a head of steam, it’s hard. Once you get in the backfield and slow him down, you better your chances.”
Hilton on forcing Titans to beat them through the air:
“We mixed it up and kept them off-balance. Strong looks, two-high — definitely wanted to put it in [Ryan] Tannehill’s hands and, you know, good things came our way. We were able to stop the run and make them one-dimensional.”