Ethan Small is the anchor of the Nashville Sounds starting rotation, leading the staff in nearly every major statistical category.
Small’s hot start to the 2022 season netted him recognition as the International League Pitcher of the Month for April, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Wednesday. The club also announced it will make a $500 donation to a charity of Small’s choosing in his honor.
Nashville’s opening day starter, Small went 2-0 with a 0.77 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 23.1 innings. He is the only Sounds starter this season who hasn’t allowed double-digit hits (nine), more than two earned runs or a home run this season. In addition, he and Dylan File are the only two pitchers on the Sounds staff without a loss.
Small, the No. 7 overall prospect of the Milwaukee Brewers and the organization’s top pitching prospect, leads the International League in ERA, batting average against (.114), and winning percentage (1.000), and he ranks fifth in the league in strikeouts and 10th in WHIP (1.07).
He has surrendered three hits or fewer in each of his five starts this year, including three zero-run outings against Charlotte, Durham and Gwinnett. His next scheduled start is Friday against the Norfolk Tides at First Horizon Park.
Small was the 28th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State. Leading the NCAA with 176 strikeouts, he was named the National and SEC Pitcher of the Year that season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.