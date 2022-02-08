The Nashville Sounds announced their 2022 coaching staff on Tuesday, retaining most of last season’s coaches with two new additions.
Rick Sweet returns for his second straight season as the club’s manager, his third overall, and he’s joined by hitting coach Al LeBouef, assistant coach Ned Yost IV, athletic trainer Jeff Paxson, assistant athletic trainer Myles Fish and strength and conditioning coach Andrew Emmick — all returning.
Sweet has the 10th-most wins among all Minor League Baseball managers (2,101) and he’s won MiLB Coach of the Year awards in 1994 (Pacific Coast League) and 2008 and 2009 (International League), and he was named Baseball America’s MiLB Manager of the Year in 2010.
Pitching coach Jeremy Accardo and development coach Sean Isaac are new to the Milwaukee Brewers organization, Nashville’s MLB parent club.
Accardo, 40, signed with the San Francisco Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2003 out of Illinois State. He spent two seasons with the Giants, five with the Toronto Blue Jays, and one each with the Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians and Oakland Athletics.
The 6-foot righty compiled a 10-20 career record with a 3.67 ERA, 205 strikeouts and 111 walks in 284.2 innings, all as a reliever. Accardo’s best season came in 2007 with Toronto; he registered 30 saves with a 2.14 ERA and 57 strikeouts over 67.1 innings.
Accardo spent the 2017 season as the pitching coach of the Gulf Coast Mets, the rookie-level affiliate of the New York Mets, before moving to bullpen coach of the Las Vegas 51s, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland A’s.
From 2019-2021, Accardo was back with the Mets organization, serving as minor league pitching coordinator/major league pitching strategist before being promoted to assistant pitching coach the last two seasons.
Isaac spent his minor league career as a relief pitcher as well, bouncing around between rookie ball, Double-A and Triple-A levels. In three MiLB seasons, he had a 9-7 record with a 4.41 ERA, 239 strikeouts and 102 walks over 189.2 innings pitched from 2015-2018.
A graduate of Vanguard University, Isaac was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 2016 but never made it to the Major Leagues.
The Sounds went 70-58 last season, their first year in their second stint with the Brewers organization. Nashville had a 41-24 record at First Horizon Park — tied for the fourth-fewest home losses in Triple-A East — and the club led all of Minor League Baseball in attendance, averaging 6,721 fans per game with a total attendance number of 436,868.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.