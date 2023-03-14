Whit Muschamp, a state championship-winning quarterback and son of prominent college football coach Will Muschamp, has committed to Vanderbilt as part of the class of 2024.
Muschamp led Chattanooga’s Baylor School to a state championship this season. He also had offers from Cincinnati, Louisville, Missouri and Ole Miss, according to 247Sports.
The junior QB tallied 3,187 yards and 31 touchdowns this season.
Muschamp is Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea’s third commit in the 2024 class, joining cross-town rival Jeremy St. Hilaire, the QB at McCallie School, and edge Callahan Blair from Clearwater, Florida. All three are three-star recruits, per 247.
Muschamp’s Baylor club beat MBA in the DII-AAA title game after besting Brentwood Academy in the semifinals.
Will Muschamp is currently co-defensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs after stints as head coach with South Carolina and Florida.