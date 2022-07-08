Joakim Kemell took SM-Liiga by storm in the early part of the 2021-22 season, scoring 12 goals in his first 16 games and looking every bit like the bona fide top draft prospect that NHL Central Scouting believed he was when they listed him as the No. 1-ranked European skater at the beginning of the season.
But a shoulder injury sidelined him for a bit, and when he returned to JYP’s lineup in December, he didn’t appear to have the same red-hot scoring touch as he did pre-injury.
However, the 18-year-old Finn still looked strong competing against men in the Finnish Elite League, and his coach at JYP thinks the near-point-per-game output at the beginning of the season is the kind of player Kemell will be in the NHL.
“The expectation was that a breakthrough season would be 10 goals or more, and he did that right at the start,” JYP manager Mikko Viitanen told The Hockey News in May. “That’s how he is, Joakim has good character and likes to compete. It doesn’t matter how big the defenseman he faces in a one-on-one battle is, he always tries to win the situation. The Joakim we saw at the start of the season is the kid we thought he would be.”
Perhaps Kemell’s shoulder injury is why he was gift-wrapped to the Nashville Predators with the 17th overall pick in the first round of the draft Thursday night in Montreal. Or perhaps it can simply be chalked up to the difference in how each team values and scouts its prospects.
Either way, the Predators got what they wanted, and some may even say desperately needed: a bona fide forward prospect who can score from seemingly anywhere.
“He’s versatile, but the first thing about him is that he’s a goal scorer,” Predators European scout Janne Kekalainen added. “He’s an extremely confident kid and has a presence and swagger about him. He can shoot from all places and knows how to finish.”
Kemell arguably has an NHL-ready shot right now. His wrister is deadly and strong, his slap shot is not only heavy but also accurate, and he can one-time a puck from just about anywhere.
“He’s very strong on his feet, he can play in traffic, and he’s got an excellent shot and release,” Predators Assistant GM/Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty said.
The SM-Liiga Rookie of the Year last season, Kemell also displayed his offensive potential during international competition for Finland’s U18 and U20 National teams. He scored 12 goals and 15 points in 12 games at the U18 World Championship and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and he added another goal and three points for the U20 team.
A man of few words, Kemell summed up what kind of player the Predators are getting in five words: “[They got] a goal scorer.”
