David Poile likely knew it was coming, but that doesn’t make losing a player like Calle Jarnkrok sting any less.
Per multiple reports, the Seattle Kraken will take Jarnkrok in tonight’s expansion draft, making him the fourth member of the Predators’ core to leave the team in the last three weeks, joining Viktor Arvidsson (traded), Pekka Rinne (retired) and Ryan Ellis (traded).
Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston first reported the news.
It’s presumed that Poile, who seemed very calculated in his protected list selections, is okay with losing Jarnkrok. After all, he chose to expose him and Colton Sissons while protected Tanner Jeannot and Phillip Myers.
Jarnkrok was acquired at the 2014 trade deadline along with Patrick Eaves and a third-round pick from the Detroit Red Wings for aging center David Legwand. He had 94 goals, 211 points, 11 power play goals, 32 power play points, eight short-handed goals, and 13 game-winning goals in eight seasons with the Predators.
Tying Mikael Granlund for the team lead with 13 goals this season, Jarnkrok has six straight years of double-digit goals. He was also Nashville’s third-leading scorer behind Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg.
His versatility has paid off in spades for the Predators since stepping into a full-time role. An underrated special teams player, Jarnkrok can play on both the power play and penalty kill; he scored 17 points on the power play points over the last two seasons.
The 29-year-old can play both wing positions and center. He doesn’t make many mistakes and carries a plus-59 rating for his career. Depending on which other forwards the Kraken take, Jarnkrok could play on either Seattle’s second or third line at any forward position.
Making just $2 million through next season, selecting Jarnkrok and passing up on $8 million centers Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene allow the Kraken more flexibility as they fill out their inaugural roster.
Unless Poile has a side deal worked out with Seattle to take either center, the Predators are likely looking at trying to figure out how to make it work with both guys.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
