In signing center Ryan O’Reilly, defenseman Luke Schenn and forward Gustav Nyquist to multi-year deals worth a combined $32.7 million over the weekend, Predators Barry Trotz made a couple things quite clear:
First, he has no interest — and apparently feels no need — to go into full-steam “tanking” mode, which would mean stripping Nashville’s roster to a bare-bones minimum, letting all the kids play and suffering loss after loss en route to high draft picks in the next few years.
Second, Trotz isn’t averse to veterans playing key roles on the Predators, even during this time of transition. But it does matter to him exactly which veterans are playing those key roles.
It was easy to believe the Preds were heading for an unprecedented Chicago Blackhawks-style makeover based on the series of events over the last few months, which included: trading forwards Nino Niederreiter, Tanner Jeannot and Mikael Granlund, along with defenseman Mattias Ekholm, at the NHL deadline; trading center Ryan Johansen to Colorado (and absorbing half his remaining contract for two years); and buying out forward Matt Duchene (at a cost of $19.6 million over the next six seasons).
But Trotz had repeatedly said he planned to retool — and not totally rebuild — the Predators, and he delivered the evidence authoritatively within a few hours of the start of free agency.
In signing O’Reilly to a four-year, $18 million deal, Trotz plucked one of the most highly coveted free agents off the market, a skilled, two-way player who’d captured a Conn Smythe Trophy on the way to winning a Stanley Cup in St. Louis in 2019.
In signing Schenn to a three-year, $8.25 million deal, Trotz added a hard-hitting blueliner who was an integral part of Tampa Bay’s back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and 2021, another highly respected leader.
Sure, in adding the 32-year-old O’Reilly and 33-year-old Schenn, along with the 33-year-old Nyquist, one could make the case the Predators were back-tracking after parting ways with the 32-year-old Duchene and 30-year-old Johansen.
After all, had Trotz not said he didn’t see Duchene and Johansen fitting the Preds’ timeline, given the years it will take the current crop of youngsters to fully develop?
But it’s evident Trotz believes the newly signed veterans are an upgrade from Duchene and Johansen when it comes to guiding, influencing and shaping the Predators of the future — traits he valued highly.
“I wanted to change a little bit of the culture,” Trotz said. “Not that the culture was bad, it just needed a little tweak. I was looking for serial winners.
“I wanted to allow a path for our young guys to develop and be surrounded by those type of people, and have those placeholders in place so we can let that skill, speed, all those things that we’ve drafted, mature and get to a place where we’re going to have a good run at it for a long time. That’s what we tried to do.”
In adding O’Reilly, Schenn and Nyquist as established, productive and consistent leaders — like current defenseman Roman Josi, goalie Juuse Saros and forward Filip Forsberg — Trotz now feels as if he has a half-dozen pillars in place for the future, allowing him to add the talented youngsters currently populating the prospect pipeline.
There are, of course, potential downsides to the veteran free-agent additions.
The drop-off in their play may come sooner rather than later, which would leave a seeming imbalance, a skilled bunch of youngsters lugging along some past-their-prime veterans.
In addition, it’s possible the cap money spent on these new players might impact the franchise’s ability in free agency to come — or limit the ability to re-sign some key players moving forward.
But let’s remember two things.
Even if O’Reilly, Schenn and Nyquist aren’t eventually playing the kind of high-end, on-ice roles expected of them in the coming seasons, they will still be influencing the kiddie corps in a positive manner.
Second, it’s entirely possible the Predators could move on from one or more of the newly signed free agents in a couple of years if they so choose, moving the playoff-laden vets at a future NHL trade deadline.
The Preds’ surprising splash in the free-agent market may disappoint some fans, those who were in favor of burning it all down and securing the kind of high draft picks this franchise has rarely had over the years.
It’s an understandable argument.
But Trotz obviously doesn’t believe it’s a necessity.
He likes what he sees in a pool of young players and prospects that includes the likes of Luke Evangelista, Philip Tomasino, Juuso Parssinen, Cody Glass, Tommy Novak, Joakim Kemell, Zachary L’Heureux, Yaroslav Askarov, Fedor Svechkov and others.
He sees a continuation of the recent impact drafts in players like last week’s first-round selections, forward Matthew Wood and defenseman Tanner Molendyk.
He also looks ahead to the 2024 draft, where the Predators have already stockpiled six picks in the first three rounds.
Trotz simply isn’t interested in throwing every 23-and-under prospect onto the roster at one time, skating collectively into the unknown and preparing to take a pummeling.
He prefers to see them guided properly by a few veterans.
Hand-picked veterans, that is.