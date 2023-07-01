Predators general manager Barry Trotz jumped into free agency with a flourish on Saturday, signing three veterans to multi-year deals within hours of the market opening.
Nashville added center Ryan O’Reilly, universally ranked as one of the top available free agents, as well as defenseman Luke Schenn and forward Gustav Nyquist, per reports.
The moves add years of NHL experience and playoff success to a young Predators roster, but also lock the team into contracts with three players aged 32 years or older. O’Reilly reportedly agreed to a four-year, $18 million deal; Schenn a three-year, $8.25 deal; and Nyquist a two-year, $6.37 million deal.
O’Relly, 32, immediately becomes the Predators’ first-line center, especially in the absence of Ryan Johansen, who was traded to the Colorado Avalanche last weekend. The 14-year veteran has posted 702 pts (256 goals, 446 assists) in 991 career games.
O’Reilly was the Conn Smythe winner as the most valuable player in the 2018-19 playoffs, when he led the St. Louis Blues to a Stanley Cup Final victory over the Boston Bruins. In 26 playoff games that season, O’Reilly had 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists).
He’s also considered an excellent two-way player, as O’Reilly won the Selke Trophy as the league’s best defensive forward in 2019.
O’Reilly finished the 2022-23 season in Toronto, traded there after the Blues moved him at the NHL trade deadline. In 13 regular-season games, O’Reilly totaled 11 points (four goals, seven assists). He added nine points (three goals, six assists) in 11 playoff games for the Maple Leafs.
The 33 year-old Schenn, a former teammate of Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh in Tampa Bay, helped the Lightning capture back-to-back Stanley Cups in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.
A 6-2, 225-pound blueliner, Schenn is known as one of the league’s more physical players. He had a career-high 318 hits during the 2022-23 season, and has topped the 200-hit mark eight other times during a 15-year career in the NHL.
Nyquist, 33, is an 11-year veteran who’s totaled 428 points (175 goals, 253 assists) in 703 career games. He’s topped 20 goals in a season four times in his career, but has not done so since the 2018-19 season.
In 51 games last year (48 with Columbus, three with Minnesota), Nyquist collected 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists). He had five assists in six playoff games for the Wild.