Mathieu Oliver unquestionably was a Nashville Predators fan favorite for his time as an original member of the “HERD” line.
But the 25-year-old forward couldn’t quite carve out a role for himself in the Predators’ everyday lineup and was subsequently traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday evening in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
He has one more year left on his contract before becoming an arbitration eligible restricted free agent in 2023.
Oliver played just 48 NHL games over the last three seasons, tallying three goals, seven points and 88 penalty minutes while averaging just 10:11 of ice time.
Known more for his punching prowess than his goal scoring ability — he had four fighting majors in 2020 and two this season — Olivier joined Yakov Trenin and Colton Sissons to form the HERD line during the 2020-21 season, which instantly became the team’s top defensive line combination, starting most of its shifts in the neutral and defensive zones.
A Biloxi, Miss. native, Olivier spent most of his time in the AHL with the Milwaukee Admirals, where he accumulated 19 goals, 42 points and 262 penalty minutes over the course of three years.
The Predators now have seven picks in the 2022 draft, including two picks in the third and fourth rounds. The fourth-round pick Columbus is sending Nashville, No. 122 overall, originally belonged to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Nashville’s second-round pick was traded to the Seattle Kraken in March for defenseman Jeremy Lauzon. The 2022 draft takes place July 7-8 in Montreal.
Predators 2022 draft picks:
Round 1, No. 17 overall
Round 3, No. 82 overall
Round 3, No. 84 overall
Round 4, No. 114 overall
Round 4, No. 122 overall
Round 5, No. 146 overall
Round 7, No. 210 overall
