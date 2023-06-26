The Predators are almost certain to make waves in this week’s NHL Entry Draft beginning Wednesday, as the host team has an NHL-high 13 selections — including picks 15 and 24 in the first round.
But what about the days following the draft?
The NHL’s free-agent period begins July 1, allowing teams to sign players not under contract — and also to make offer sheets to restricted free agents, who would necessitate draft-pick compensation if signed.
The Predators cleared $4 million in salary-cap space in each of the next two seasons Saturday when the team traded forward Ryan Johansen to Colorado. Nashville agreed to pay half of Johansen’s $8 million in each of those two years.
That move gives the Predators $19.5 million of space under the cap heading into free agency, the ninth-highest figure in the league according to the Cap Friendly website.
But it would still be a surprise to see the Predators dive headfirst into free agency, as the team has entered a rebuilding phase.
Though there are some high-scoring players set to become available — such as the New York Rangers’ Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko, Toronto’s Ryan O’Reilly, Tampa Bay’s Alex Killorn and others — most are over 30 years old and wouldn’t fit into Nashville’s focus on developing its young players.
Incoming Nashville general manager Barry Trotz said that if the Predators dip into unrestricted free agency, the team is more interested in complementary players on short-term contracts.
“[The free agent pool is] probably not as deep as some of the other years,” Trotz said. “But I think we’re just looking for keeping discipline in our window for the most part. We’re looking for cultural pieces. We’re looking for more short term, people that can help us win, but at the same time, leaving enough room for when our young guys are ready.
“So I want to be flexible, and not get as tied up in the long-term contracts for the number of young players we have. I’ve been very transparent with players and agents about that.”
The pool of potential restricted free agents is large and talented this year, and the players are generally in the prime of their careers.
Some of the intriguing forwards that could become available to offer sheets include Winnipeg’s Pierre-Luc Dubois, New Jersey’s Timo Meier, Ottawa’s Alex DeBrincat (who reportedly has interest in playing in Nashville), Anaheim’s Troy Terry, Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras and the Los Angeles Kings’ Gabriel Vilardi among others.
But signing restricted free agents is a tricky process.
First, the acquiring team has to surrender compensation in the form of draft picks — the amount and position of the picks depending on the size of the signed player’s new salary.
Second, the restricted free agent’s team has an opportunity to match any offer sheet, a scenario that has played out more often than not over the years.
In 2012, for instance, Philadelphia signed Shea Weber, then a restricted free-agent defenseman for the Predators, to a 14-year, $110 million offer sheet. Nashville, despite being a smaller-market team with relatively new ownership at the time, managed to match the offer and retain Weber.
Only three offer sheets have been made by NHL teams since then, and two were matched.
So as exciting as it might be to see some of the potential restricted free agents in Predators jerseys next season, fans should probably not allow their hopes to get too high.
“It’s hard [to sign restricted free agents], first of all,” said outgoing Nashville general manager David Poile, who will step down from his role July 1 after 25 years.
“In my time, almost every offer sheet is matched. I guess now strategically … some teams are against the cap and you could put them in a tough situation. Can we do that? My experience shows me that [teams] find a way to get out of that [tough situation] somehow.
“It’s not a perfect situation. But you’re always looking for those opportunities. So I’m not going to sit here and say that that’s not going to happen. … There’s a time and place, but it’s very difficult to really pull it off.”