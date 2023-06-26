Incoming Predators general manger Barry Trotz says he’s trying to do all he can to take a big step up in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday night.
But with this draft considered by most to be extremely deep in talent, Trotz won’t be crushed if the Predators remain in their current draft spots. Nashville has two first-round picks — at No. 15 and No. 24 — and a league-high 13 picks overall.
“We’re happy [with our current positions],” Trotz said. “I’d like to be happier. But we’re actually pretty excited listening to the scouts right now.”
Added David Poile, the team’s outgoing general manager: “Realistically, you always cover yourselves. You never know what you’re going to be offered. Some of these players are going to last longer. But I would expect that we would draft at 15 and 24. And if we don't, we're [trading up] for someone we really like.”
Recruiting services list prospects differently, but many consider the top four prospects to be center Connor Bedard — believed by many to be a generational talent — followed by center Adam Fantilli, right wing Matvei Michkov and center Leo Carlsson.
Nashville has not had much success drafting dynamic scoring forwards during the franchise’s tenure. That opportunity would be enhanced with a move into the top four, one of the reasons it holds so much interest for the Predators.
Trotz didn’t specify his own evaluations, but said the draft’s top four prospects all have enticing skill sets.
“I think if any of the top four picks in terms of the draft — I think if you just shuffled the deck again and those four players went to those four teams — they all would be pretty happy,” Trotz said. “So I think that’s the main reason right there [for trying to trade up]. There’s some good quality there.”
All that quality in the top four, of course, is why teams might well be reluctant to surrender their high picks. Chicago has the first pick in the draft, followed by Anaheim, Columbus and San Jose.
“Well, me and [outgoing general manager David Poile] both have been working the phones trying to do that,” Trotz said. “You have to have the right dance partner if you will. Obviously everybody has been trying to get into that top four, and it’s reasonable that all four of those teams will just stay put. It’s a pretty good comfort level for them.
“I’ve been trying to make them uncomfortable, but at this point there haven’t been any of those trades out there. But we’ve still got a few days here, so things could change. We’ve been trying. We’ve got lots of capital. We have to be smart about it as well. You have to use it effectively. You don’t want to do one thing and then try to fix a bunch of holes if you go too far.”
Poile said the depth of the 2023 draft reminds him of 2003, when Nashville last hosted the draft and made 13 selections. In that draft, the Predators selected three key defensemen — Ryan Suter in the first round (No. 7), defenseman Kevin Klein in the second round (No. 37) and defenseman Shea Weber in the second round (No. 49).
Suter would play seven seasons and 542 games for the Predators, Klein nine seasons and 403 games, and Weber — a future Nashville captain — 11 seasons and 763 games.
“[The 2023 draft] is one of the best drafts I think in history,” Poile said. “I really believe that. I harken back to ‘03 when we had the first draft here in Nashville, back to the quality of that draft. Specifically the players we got in that draft, I can say a little prayer as far as thinking the same thing [this year].”