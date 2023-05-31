In his days as a forward with the original Nashville Predators team of 1998-99, Andrew Brunette was not known for his speed.
He overcame that lack of swiftness quite well, not only posting 31 points in 77 games for Nashville that season, but eventually producing an NHL career that would include 1,110 games and 733 points over 16 years.
Still, Brunette couldn’t help but get a chuckle Wednesday when reminded that one of the things he wants to prioritize with the Predators of the future — speed — was not necessarily a big part of his past.
“It’s a really ironic thing to say, 'Don’t do what I did — do what I say,'" said Brunette, who was officially announced as Nashville’s new head coach, replacing John Hynes.
“But I also think what kind of goes under the radar is you’ve got to think fast, and when you think fast, you can play a lot faster. So part of the way I envision the game is in those two areas: You want to play fast. But you have to think fast. You have to support fast. And that will make you faster. But I do get the joke, and that’s been told to me many times.”
In addition to making the Predators a faster team in years to come, both Brunette and incoming general manager Barry Trotz want to see Nashville become a higher-scoring, more skilled outfit.
The Predators finished the 2022-23 season 28th in goal-scoring (2.72 goals per game) and 23rd in shots on goal (29.5 per game). Nashville had a 17.6 percent success rate on the power play, which ranked 27th.
“There were a few key things I was looking for [in a head coach],” Trotz said. “One was getting back to the pillars of the Predator way that I remembered from the time I was here. Another would be to play an entertaining, offensive brand of hockey that the fans would enjoy watching. ... After all, we’re into winning and the entertainment business.”
When Brunette served as the 75-game interim head coach for the Florida Panthers during the 2021-22 season, the team finished the season first in goals (337) and had a power-play success rate of 24.4 percent, tied for fourth in the league.
In New Jersey last season, when Brunette was serving as an associate coach for the Devils, he helped the team finish tied for fourth in the league with 289 goals, the franchise’s highest total since 2000-01.
“I wouldn't say I'm an offensive coach," Brunette said. "I think my philosophy on how I see the game is I kind of want to dominate the puck, and I want to have it as much as I can have it. I don't want to chase it around too much. So it's not really offensive. It's more, 'When you have it, keep it, and when you don't have it, get it back as soon as possible.' I don't want to defend. I want to check, and I want the puck back."
Added Trotz: “[Brunette] has a really good offensive mind in how he thinks the game. Yeah, he wants to hang onto the puck, but you’ve got to manage it, too. And getting that balance, I think he’ll be able to do that.
“If you don’t have really skilled guys all over the ice, you might have to manage the puck more because you can’t dance through people and do that. But you can skillfully play the game with concepts and support.”
Brunette inherits an interesting roster in Nashville, one that — despite trading away four players toward the end of last season — still has a corps of veterans like defensemen Roman Josi, Ryan McDonagh and Tyson Barrie, as well as forwards like Ryan Johansen, Filip Forsberg, Matt Duchene and Colton Sissons.
There are also plenty of emerging talents like forwards Luke Evangelista, Philip Tomasino, Juuso Parssinen, Tommy Novak and Evgeny Afanasyev, along with defensemen like Alexandre Carrier, Dante Fabbro, Cal Foote and Spencer Stastney.
How does Brunette envision mixing the old and the new moving forward?
“The blending [of] older guys, younger guys, I don’t really look at it that way,” Brunette said. “How I see things, I just want to try to get the best out of all these guys. Regardless if they’re young players, older players, I just want the best version of themselves. If we can find a way to bring that out of them, you can play any which way.”
The preferred way, of course, would feature more speed, more skill and more scoring than we’ve seen from the Predators in recent years.
“I want our team to play faster; I want our team to play with more skill,” Trotz said. “I want those pillars of Predator relentless and determination, to the core values of this organization. This group won’t be lazy. It will be relentless, hopefully, and it will determined. That’s what we’re trying to create through this whole organization.”