Occupying the first wild card spot in the Western Conference with nine games left in the regular season, the Nashville Predators have given themselves a fighting chance to play in the postseason.
Emphasis on the fighting part.
The Predators not only lead the NHL with 913 penalty minutes and 55 fighting majors, the next-closest teams aren’t even in their zip code. Nashville leads the Tampa Bay Lightning by 160 penalty minutes and the Anaheim Ducks by 20 fights.
“I think when guys do that, it’s one of the most selfless acts of the game — probably that and blocking a shot because you’re putting yourself in harm’s way to change momentum,” Predators coach John Hynes said after Nashville’s 1-0 win over the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena.
“We have a lot of guys like that that either get into physical confrontations or a lot of guys that are willing to block shots. I think that brings the group tightly together.”
Hynes and head coach David Poile have gone all-in on the new “Predator way” of smashing teams in the mouth, both with their physicality and literally.
Of the top 20 players in the league in fighting majors, five of them play for the Predators. Mark Borowiecki and Tanner Jeannot are tied for the NHL lead with 13, followed by Michael McCarron with eight, and Jeremy Lauzon and Luke Kunin each with seven.
In fact, Nashville has more fighting majors this season (55) than it had in the last three seasons combined (45).
“I think it’s one of those things that has organically happened within the team,” Hynes continued. “When you do have that many majors, you have guys on your team that that’s certainly part of their repertoire as a player. I think the way that we’ve played throughout the year, sometimes that causes that, but it is something that guys on our team feel comfortable doing, it is part of who they are as a player, and I think it’s also part of the fabric of our team.”
There’s no arguing the fabric of the team is comprised of bumps, bruises, and brutality.
The Predators have taken 27 more penalties than they’ve drawn (30th in the league in net penalties) and they’ve play the second-most shorthanded minutes in the league (404:47) and the least amount of time at 5-on-5 time per game (47:12).
Nashville has six players ranked in the top 40 in hits — Jeannot (266), Lauzon (222), Kunin (209), Borowiecki (165), Colton Sissons (165), Eeli Tolvanen (165) — and five players in the top 40 in individual penalty minutes — Borowiecki (137), Jeannot (117), Kunin (93), Lauzon (79), and McCarron (70).
As a team, the Predators also rank second in hits (2,146) — shattering the previous franchise record of 1,884 in 2015-16 — and they’re currently on pace for the most blocked shots since the 2016-17 season.
Whether it’s for a goal, a playoff spot, or simply for respect, the Predators have shown they’re willing to literally fight for everything this year.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.