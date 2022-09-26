There will be a few changes to the Nashville Predators radio broadcast this season, as the team announced Max Herz as its new pregame, postgame and intermission host for all Predators games on 102.5/106.3 The Game this season.
Herz, a Vanderbilt graduate, also does play-by-play and sideline reporting for Vanderbilt baseball on SEC Network+ as well as play-by-play duties for MyTV30’s Friday Night Rivals during the high school football season.
Darren McFarland, who previously served as the pregame and postgame host, will remain as part of the broadcast team as host of the weekly Preds Official Podcast, which was previously hosted by former team reporter Brooks Bratten, and as a co-host with Hal Gill on the Smashville Live radio broadcast.
McFarland parted ways in July with 102.5/106.3 The Game, the flagship station of the Predators Radio Network. He got his start on the Nashville airwaves in 2004 and spent several years as a host on 102.5-FM’s midday show (now known as Chase, Willy and D-Mase). McFarland was an original host on 102.5-FM when it made the switch from contemporary hit radio to sports talk radio in 2011.
Gill will transition from the radio booth where he served as a game analyst next to play-by-play voice Pete Weber to a full-time co-host of Predators Live on Bally Sports with Lyndsay Rowley.